Four Months After Release, Former Titans Defender Challenges Reported Lack of 'Effort and Attitude'
NASHVILLE — Former Tennessee Titans defensive lineman Teair Tart this week pushed back on a months-old report that a lack of effort led to his release in December.
Tart, who signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent in 2020, became a solid rotational player for three seasons until the team cut him after a December victory against the Miami Dolphins. An ESPN story, attributing a team source, said that the Titans moved on from Tart because of issues with "effort and attitude."
Tart, now with the Miami Dolphins, rebuffed the assertions about his work rate during a press conference on Tuesday .
“I was in Tennessee four years. I never had work ethic questions or work ethic issues until I asked for a release – but coming from a (Bill) Belichick situation, you’ve got to play hard, you’ve got to practice hard – which I found really weird. I think in a lot of things, you can expect me to be competitive, spirited. I’m not afraid to show emotion out there on the field and really get after it and compete.
"I’m really just excited for a new beginning honestly. Tennessee is the past. I was at Houston after that, that’s the past, " Tart said. "I’m here in Miami now. I’m excited to get to know the fans. I’m excited to play hard for this organization. I think it was just better to not be a part of that situation anymore. Me personally, I just felt like I needed a culture change, honestly."
Related Titans stories
- THE NIL EFFECT: Titans general manager Ran Carthon says the name-image-likeness compensation for college athletes has played no part in the team's scouting. What NIL has done is reduce the talent pool, especially in the final three rounds. CLICK HERE
- IF NOT JOE ALT, THEN WHO? According to NFL Mock Draft Database, 58.4 percent of drafts have the Tennessee Titans taking Joe Alt. Which makes sense. The Titans' rebuilding project starts with the offensive line. But what if one of the top three wide receivers is available when the Titans pick? CLICK HERE
- BROCK BOWERS CURVEBALL: One former NFL general manager believes the Titans should take the Georgia tight end with their first pick and find a left tackle later in the draft. CLICK HERE