What Draft Analysts Said About Treylon Burks

Recapping the good and the bad that some saw in the Tennessee Titans' first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans were not the only ones who wanted an impact wide receiver from the 2022 NFL Draft.

When they traded for the 18th overall selection Thursday and used it to take Arkansas’ Treylon Burks, they became the sixth team to choose a player at that position. That means one out of every three taken up to that point were wide receivers, and it was the first time in the modern draft era that six went in the first round.

The run ended with Tennessee’s selection of Burks, which begs the question of whether they got stuck with what was left or whether the 6-foot-3, 225-pounder who has drawn comparisons to A.J. Brown was a guy they wanted all along.

“He was a player that we were targeting just because of the skillset -- … big, physical,” coach Mike Vrabel said. “He was very self-aware and had a great visit with everybody, the installation, the visit with Jon [Robinson] and I, and everybody else. He was a player that we really liked.”

Of course, the Titans would not have selected him if there wasn’t a lot that they liked.

Draft analysts also saw plenty of positives, but all found flaws as well.

Here is a roundup of what scouting reports had to say about the good, the bad and the overall impressions of Burks.