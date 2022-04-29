What Draft Analysts Said About Treylon Burks
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans were not the only ones who wanted an impact wide receiver from the 2022 NFL Draft.
When they traded for the 18th overall selection Thursday and used it to take Arkansas’ Treylon Burks, they became the sixth team to choose a player at that position. That means one out of every three taken up to that point were wide receivers, and it was the first time in the modern draft era that six went in the first round.
The run ended with Tennessee’s selection of Burks, which begs the question of whether they got stuck with what was left or whether the 6-foot-3, 225-pounder who has drawn comparisons to A.J. Brown was a guy they wanted all along.
“He was a player that we were targeting just because of the skillset -- … big, physical,” coach Mike Vrabel said. “He was very self-aware and had a great visit with everybody, the installation, the visit with Jon [Robinson] and I, and everybody else. He was a player that we really liked.”
Of course, the Titans would not have selected him if there wasn’t a lot that they liked.
Draft analysts also saw plenty of positives, but all found flaws as well.
Here is a roundup of what scouting reports had to say about the good, the bad and the overall impressions of Burks.
What to like
• “Burks possesses the versatility to operate from wherever you want and get to wherever you need no matter the competition. He's a mismatch receiver combining size, strength and competitiveness similar to … A.J. Brown.” – NFL.com
• “A stout frame that embodies much of what you look for in a running back much less a receiver. … Catches the ball naturally as evident by his use in screens and routes over the middle of the field. Never see him dance around and gets north quickly with a solid burst.” – NFL Draft Bible
• “Body control is outstanding with the ability to stay upright through contact and adjust to poorly thrown balls on deep routes.” – The 33rd Team
• “He has a very well-built frame that, at times, allows for an impressively physical brand of football. This is particularly apparent at the catch point. 50/50 balls often result in him making the catch as he outmuscles his opponent.” – Pro Football Network
• “When he has the ball in his hands, Burks is a tough tackle for defenders. Burks uses his big frame to power through arm tackles and is rarely brought down by the first defender. … He thrives at contested catches because he has an in-depth understanding of body positioning.” – The Draft Network
Cause for concern
• “His speed testing at the NFL Scouting Combine did not meet expectations.” – NFL.com
• “While the physicality that we see at the catch point is sometimes demonstrated as a blocker, it’s not always. For a bigger-bodied wide receiver, you’d like to see him routinely being an asset in this regard.” – Pro Football Network
• “Doesn’t show the ability to make precise cuts. Most routes are rounded off at the top, lacking the detailed nuisances that the best route-runners possess in the NFL.” – The Draft Network
“A freaky athlete but not the most technical. Most plays are highlights after the catch rather than separation at the top of his routes. … May struggle against NFL corners that can match his physicality.” – NFL Draft Bible
• “His separation skills can be mitigated by his undeveloped rhythm as a route runner. Overall, Burks is underdeveloped as an outside route runner.” – The Athletic
Overall outlook
• “A physical presence seldom seen at the position, Burks is a versatile chess piece in any offense due to his stature and athleticism.” – NFL Draft Bible
• “He has the chance to elevate himself to a high-level WR2 if he works extensively on his route running and builds on his run after the catch ability.” – The 33rd Team
• “The tape is extremely exciting with real NFL skills jumping off the screen, but his potential to become a high-volume, three-level target is a little more cloudy after a relatively disappointing showing at the combine.” – NFL.com
• “The ability to carry the ball out of the backfield adds another dimension to his usage. If he lands with the right team, Burks can be a dangerous weapon for an NFL offense.” – Pro Football Network
• “With his vision and acceleration, Burks has the skills to turn quick-hitters into big plays, breaking tackles with his balance, body strength and competitive toughness (led the SEC with 22 plays of 20-plus yards in 2021).” – The Athletic
• Burks' combination of size (6-foot-3, 225 pounds) and speed is unrivaled in the class. … (He) should be a vertical weapon in the NFL.” – Pro Football Focus