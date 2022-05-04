The Draft Changed Things For These Titans

NASHVILLE – It was Jerry Glanville who famously told an official that NFL stands for “not for long.”

Few things in the league create the sort of sudden change that the NFL Draft does. Rosters get an influx of talent, including some high-profile, instant-impact contributors.

The Tennessee Titans’ 2022 draft class consists of nine players led by first-round pick Treylon Burks, a wide receiver out of Arkansas, and Liberty quarterback Malik Willis, the second of two third-round selections.

That group instantly changed the status of several veterans on the roster. Some who might have thought they were starters now will have to fight for playing time. For some, their futures with the franchise no longer are in focus. And some might have a lot more competition just to earn a spot on the roster.

“I like the way that they play,” general manager Jon Robinson said about this year’s draft class. “They all play with a tough, physical style of play. … They all work hard. They're all tough. … All of them play with a tough play style, and they were all good -- really good – in the interviews. They came across as team-first guys, guys willing to buy into their role and compete to help the football team.”

Here is a look at five veterans and how their current situations are different than they were a week ago because of selections the team made in the 2022 NFL Draft.