Glennon: Titans Should Just Pay A.J. -- Now

In three NFL seasons, the Pro Bowl wide receiver out of Ole Miss has shown the team's traditional timetable for such deals ought not apply.

NASHVILLE – If you’re the Tennessee Titans, and your plan is to sign wide receiver A.J. Brown to a long-term contract at some point this offseason, it’s time to do so sooner rather than later.

We know that’s not the precedent the franchise has set. Traditionally, big-money contract extensions for young stars – like those given to left tackle Taylor Lewan, safety Kevin Byard and running back Derrick Henry – have been done closer to – or at the start of – training camp.

That timetable makes sense from a business perspective. The Titans will know more about their payroll in July than in April. They’ll also know Brown hasn’t suffered some freak injury – either on or off the field – during the offseason.

But just because it’s smart doesn’t mean Brown has to like it.

In fact, it’s pretty clear that he does not, based on the fact Brown didn’t report for voluntary OTA sessions and on the interpretation – right or wrong – of numerous social media steps he’s taken, including the removal of the word “Tennessee” from his Twitter bio.

The issue that makes this year different than previous one is this: The NFL wide receiver market has gone bonkers this offseason, and Brown wants to join the paycheck party – pronto.

Can you blame him?

Why should he be the patient guy waiting on the Titans’ traditional timetable when his fellow wide receivers are getting paid left and right?

Consider some of the eye-popping deals that have been struck over the last couple months alone: Green Bay’s Davante Adams (five years, worth up to $140 million); Miami’s Tyreek Hill (four years, worth up to $120 million); Jacksonville’s Christian Kirk (four years, worth up to $72 million); Buffalo’s Stefon Diggs (five years, worth up to $72 million); Carolina’s D.J. Moore (three years, worth up to $61.9 million); Tampa Bay’s Chris Godwin (three years, worth up to $60 million); and the L.A. Chargers’ Mike Williams (three years, worth up to $60 million).

Another way of looking at how radically things have changed for wide receivers in recent weeks? Four of the five highest-valued wide-receiver contracts in the NFL – and seven of the top 12 – have been signed this offseason, per overthecap.com.

And yet one more viewpoint: In 2021, only one wide receiver -- Amari Cooper -- had a cap value of $20 million or more. In 2023, when Brown’s next contract will kick in, the number of wide receivers with a cap value of $20 million or more is already up to 14 – and that total is rising like a springtime thermometer.