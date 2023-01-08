State of Offense as Offseason Starts

NASHVILLE – A seven-game losing streak to end the season and the first losing record (7-10) since 2015 mean big changes are likely in store for the Tennessee Titans.

Here is a look at where things stand for the offense as the offseason commences.

QUARTERBACK

• On the roster: Ryan Tannehill (IR), Josh Dobbs, Malik Willis, Kevin Hogan (PS)

• What lies ahead: The biggest question is whether Tannehill – who is under contract for two more seasons – returns or is released for cap savings. As matters stand now, Tannehill has a whopping $36.6 million cap hit in 2023. If the Titans chose to make him a post-June 1 cut, he would cost the Titans $9.6 million in dead-cap money, but would also save the team $27 million against the cap. Tannehill certainly seems to be the best option at present, so the Titans may well look into restructuring his deal. Dobbs had a decent two-game cameo at the end of the season, especially considering he wasn’t signed until Dec. 21. He seems worth a longer look. Willis struggled for the most part in three starts and was leap-frogged by newcomer Dobbs for the final two games. In addition, the man who drafted Willis last year – former GM Jon Robinson – is no longer with the organization. Those two factors might cloud the future for Willis. On the other hand, the team did use a third-round pick to select him, so it would seem the Titans would want to give another shot at developing him.