OTAs: Who's There? Who's Not? What Does it Mean?

• WR Treylon Burks – Tuesday marked the first time media had seen the Titans’ 2022 first-round draft pick since the team’s rookie minicamp, when Burks twice left the practice field on one day – looking like he was either gassed or having breathing issues. He came back the following day and made it through practice but was not a full participant.

It was more of the same during Tuesday’s OTA session, as Burks was in and out of drills, though he didn’t appear to be struggling the way he did during rookie minicamp.

Has Burks been dealing with allergies?

“I’m not going to talk about allergies to pollen right now,” coach Mike Vrabel said. “I think everybody’s got allergies.”

Has it been just a matter of conditioning with Burks?

“Just the reps that we put him in there, I don’t think there’s any limitations right now,” Vrabel said.

That didn’t do much to clear up the situation.

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill was excited about Burks’ potential, but also noted the former Arkansas star hasn’t been fully available.

“You mentioned Burks, a guy who’s dealing with some things,” Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill said. “And we’re trying to get him back on the field and get him going. But obviously you see the size, you see the strength. You see him in that (simulated) open-field tackle drill. He’s going to be a one-cut guy. He’s running, he’s big, he’s strong. Haven’t thrown a lot of balls to him yet, but looking forward to him getting back on the field and competing with us.”

• CB Elijah Molden – The starting nickel corner for most of the 2021 season, Molden was not on the practice field for most of Tuesday’s OTA session. He did appear on the sidelines toward the end of the session but didn’t participate in any drills. Instead, Molden did some jogging up and down the sideline.

It’s unclear whether the 2021 third-round pick is dealing with an injury from last season, when he played in 16 of the Titans’ 17 regular-season contests and the playoff game. It’s also possible he may have suffered some type of injury during one of the previous OTA sessions.