Woodside Has Not Wavered Since Siemian's Signing

Logan Woodside entered training camp in a position many probably didn’t at this time last summer. He was primed to be the Tennessee Titans backup quarterback.

But as the dog days of summer got into full swing, the Titans released seventh-round draft pick Cole McDonald and signed a seasoned verteran quarterback in Trevor Siemian. A starter in 25 games for the Denver Broncos and New York Jets, Siemian now could very well be the favorite as Ryan Tannehill’s No. 2, but, Titans coaches have explained, he won’t be handed the job..