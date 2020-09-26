Jonnu Smith's Journey Hits Home with Head Coach

Mike Vrabel spoke in his common never-too-high, never-too-low tone after his team defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 33-30 at Nissan Stadium five days ago.

At the podium, the Tennessee Titans coach fielded reporters’ usual postgame questions via Zoom. In the middle of it all, the third-year head coach answered one about tight end Jonnu Smith, who had just set single game-highs in receiving yards (84), touchdown receptions (two) and recorded the longest reception of his career (64 yards).