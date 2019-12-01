It’s one thing to stop an opponent from scoring when that team attempts a kick. Then Tennessee Titans took it one step further Sunday, when their field goal defense actually put points on the board.

Tye Smith returned a blocked field goal 63 yards for a touchdown with 5:02 to play and gave the Titans the lead for the first time in their showdown with the Indianapolis Colts. From there, Tennessee pulled away to a 31-17 victory at Lucas Oil Stadium, their fifth victory in the last six games and their second straight over a division opponent.

Safety Dane Cruikshank was the one who blocked Adam Vinatieri’s 46-yard try when he got through the line untouched. It was the Titans’ second blocked kick of the contest (Austin Johnson deflected a 53-yard try in the final minute of the first quarter) and the fourth of the season. Three weeks earlier, Josh Kalu preserved a victory over Kansas City when he blocked a game-winning field goal attempt as time expired. A week before that, Cruikshank blocked a PAT against Carolina.

“They are taking a lot of pride in it and it’s almost looking like a weapon for us,” coach Mike Vrabel said. “… I know we blocked two, forced another miss [Sunday] and they’re excited. They practice it hard. When they’re coordinated and they’re trying to get home, they know if everybody does their job, we’ve got a chance to get one.”

Vinatieri was 1-for-4 on the day, including a miss from 55 yards on Indianapolis’ second possession. His only successful field goal try was from 28 yards in the second quarter and he was good on a pair of PATs.

Back in Week 2, Indianapolis overcame a couple Vinatieri misses on extra point tries and beat the Titans 19-17. This time, though, the kicking game was just a part of the Colts’ struggles. Tennessee’s defense forced three second-half turnovers, running back Derrick Henry shook off a fumble on the first play and rolled to 149 rushing yards and one touchdown on 26 carries, and the Titans – in the face of some injury issues – scored the final 24 points after having fallen behind by 10 early in the third quarter.

“We played with resiliency in all phases,” Henry said. “It’s just believing in each other, knowing that we are going to make that big play eventually, sometime in the game. We knew it was going to be a physical matchup, back and forth. I’m glad we were able to get the win.”

At 7-5, Tennessee is now one game ahead of Indianapolis in the AFC South standings and while awaiting the outcome of first-place Houston’s game against New England on Sunday night. A Texans loss in that one and the Titans will be tied for first with two games against Houston looming in the final three weeks. Plus, the only thing currently between them and the final wild card spot is a tiebreaker.

The offense has been more potent and more diversified in the six games since Ryan Tannehill became the starter. Another late-season surge by Henry, who now has six 100-yard rushing performances in his last 16 games, including three in a row, has given that unit an identity.

The defense has forced at least one turnover in eight consecutive contests. Against the Colts, Logan Ryan and Kevin Byard each notched his fourth interception of the season, which made Tennessee the NFL’s only team to have multiple players with four or more.

And, of course, special teams have shown they can make a difference on the scoreboard as well – one way or another.

“I think we’re on the right path,” Tannehill said. “We’re winning some games and we’ve got some big ones down the stretch here. It comes down to this every year across the league. Who can be the best at the end of the season? Who can be the best in December into January? … We have to keep our heads down, keep working and get ready for the next one.”