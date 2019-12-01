Titans at Colts: Live Updates and Analysis

The Tennessee Titans are in Indianapolis for what is unquestionably the biggest game of the year.

Win and they move up to second place in the division. Lose and their playoff hopes take a serious hit.

There’s not much more to say. So let’s get to it.

FIRST QUARTER

Colts won the toss and deferred their option to the second half.

The Titans will start with the ball. It’s a touchback.

(14:51) First play of the game, Derrick Henry with a big gain off the left side and the Colts recover and start at the Tennessee 39.

(11:03) Indianapolis 7, Tennessee 0. Tight ends have been a problem for the Titans’ defense all season and apparently today will be no different. Jack Doyle with three catches for 37 yards, the last of which was for 21 yards and a touchdown. Scoring drive: 6 plays, 39 yards, 3:48.

That’s nine times in 12 games the opponent has scored first against the Titans. All five losses have been in games in which they allowed the first points.

(5:05) Tennessee 7, Indianapolis 7. The offense with a decisive answer. Ryan Tannehill goes 6-7 for 61 yards with completions to five different receivers. Adam Humphries caps the drive with a 13-yard touchdown catch. Scoring drive: 11 plays, 75 yards, 5:58.

Titans were 3-for-3 on third down on that drive. There have been five times this season when they converted three or fewer in an entire game.

Adam Humphries now has two touchdown catches in the last six quarters. He had none before that.

(4:30) Adoreé Jackson is down, getting attention from the trainers. The Titans already are thin at cornerback with Malcolm Butler (wrist) on IR and LeShaun Sims (ankle) unavailable this week. This could be a major issue if Jackson can’t go.

(2:12) The Colts lined up to attempt a fourth-and-1 from the Titans’ 32, but the center botched the snap and was penalized for illegal procedure. Indianapolis therefore, opts for a 55-yard field goal attempt and Adam Vinatieri misses to the right.

(2:03) Another Titans turnover. Ryan Tannehill fumbles when he is sacked on first down. Indianapolis recovers at the Tennessee 33 and starts again.

A little bit of good news: Adoreé Jackson is back on the field for Tennessee.

(1:19) Now, linebacker Jayon Brown is hurt. Brown has missed two games recently with a groin injury.

(0:45) The defense holds and forces a 53-yard field goal attempt. Austin Johnson blocks the kick. The Titans are dodging bullets early.

End of the first quarter. Each team has five first downs. Colts have outgained the Titans 85-73 and have an edge in time of possession (8:02-6:58). Tennessee has committed two turnovers. Indianapolis has two missed field goals.

SECOND QUARTER

(13:22) On third-and-6 from the Indianapolis 35, Ryan Tannehill is sacked, which forces the Titans to punt. A lot of Derrick Henry of late. Tannehill has thrown one pass since the opening possession.

Brett Kern does his thing and forces the Colts to start from their own 10.

(6:07) Indianapolis 10, Tennessee 7. Indianapolis drives 80 yards to the Titans’ 10 but finally stalls and has to attempt another field goal. This one – from 27 yards – is good. Scoring drive: 11 plays, 80 yards, 6:20.