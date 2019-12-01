Injuries Issues at Cornerback Continue

Injuries to the secondary are now the Tennessee Titans’ primary problem.

Adoreé Jackson will miss the entire second half of Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts because of a knee injury. The third-year cornerback was injured with 4:30 to play in the first half but returned for the next defensive series. Coming out of halftime, the Titans announced he would not return.

He was credited with two tackles in the contest.

Jackson’s injury is the latest for the team’s cornerbacks. Malcolm Butler is out for the remainder of the season with a wrist injury sustained a month ago.

LeShaun Sims, a fourth-year player whose role increased when Butler was hurt, was unavailable to play against Indianapolis because of an ankle injury sustained a week earlier against Jacksonville.

Of the top four cornerbacks at the start of the year, therefore, only Logan Ryan is currently available. Tye Smith started the day as the nickel cornerback. Joshua Kalu, who was injured throughout the preseason, and undrafted rookie Kareem Orr, promoted from the practice squad early in the week, were the only others available.

Jackson entered the game eighth on the team with 39 tackles. His seven passes defensed were tied for fourth behind Ryan (17), Butler (10) and safety Kevin Byard (eight).

This story will be updated.