Titans Inactives: Wide Receiver Adam Humphries Will Play

David Boclair

The Tennessee Titans stayed alive long enough for Adam Humphries to get back in action.

The wide receiver, one Tennessee’s most prominent free agent additions last offseason, is active for Sunday’s AFC Championship against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

Humphries has not played since Dec. 1 when he sustained an ankle injury in a victory over the Indianapolis Colts. He missed the final four games of the regular season and the first two games of the playoffs but returned to practice this week and declared himself ready to go on Friday.

“He was able to get out there and do some work,” coach Mike Vrabel said Friday. “I'm hopeful that he can help us. … Iit was good to see him out there.”

Humphries caught 37 passes for 374 yards and two touchdowns in 12 games before he was hurt. His first touchdown was the game-winner in the Titans’ 35-32 victory over Kansas City on Nov. 10. He also averaged 6.5 yards on 19 punt returns.

The matchup with the Chiefs will be his first postseason contest. Before he signed with Tennessee, Humphries spent four seasons with Tampa Bay, a team that has not made the playoffs since 2007.

“Obviously, I’m looking forward to the game Sunday … and just to be on the field with these guys and be able to get in the huddle and run plays,” he said Friday.

With Humphries in the lineup, three wide receivers are among Tennessee’s inactives.

The Titans’ inactives for Sunday’s AFC Championship against the Kansas City Chiefs: WR Rashard Davis, WR Darius Jennings, WR Cody Hollister, OL Kevin Pamphile, DL Joey Ivie, DL Isaiah Mack and OLB Reggie Gilbert.

