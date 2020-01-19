TitanMaven
Titans at Chiefs: Live Updates and Analysis

David Boclair

The Tennessee Titans are in Kansas City for the AFC Championship.

The temperature at kickoff will be below 20 degrees and with the wind chill it will feel like it’s just a couple degrees above 0.

“When it's cold and you get hit, it doesn't feel good,” coach Mike Vrabel said. “And so, we're going to focus on playing and understanding whatever the conditions are. That if the field is hard, we’ll have the right kind of cleats. We’ll try to do everything if it rains, if it snows. We'll have to not let those things affect us.”

As has been the case throughout the offseason, the Titans are sizable underdogs. The Chiefs are favored by a touchdown.

NEED TO KNOW

Wide receiver Adam Humphries is not among the Titans’ inactives and will make his NFL playoff debut in this contest.

With this game, the teams will have met at every level of the postseason. They played for a championship (the AFL championship) in 1962, and the Chiefs won 20-17. In 2017, they met in the wild card round and Tennessee advanced with a 22-21 triumph. In 1993, Kansas City won a divisional round matchup 28-20.

Running back Derrick Henry has more rushing yards in the postseason (377) than any team. Houston is closest with 235 rushing yards – last week against Kansas City.

Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce is the only AFC player with multiple touchdown receptions this postseason. He has three, all in the second quarter last week against the Texans.

The Titans have been to the Super Bowl once in their history. They lost 23-17 to the St. Louis Rams in Super Bowl XXXIV.

The Chiefs have been to the Super Bowl twice but have not been there for 50 years. They lost Super Bowl I 35-10 to the Green Bay Packers and won Super Bowl IV 23-7 over the Minnesota Vikings.

We will keep you posted on all the key developments and significant action throughout the contest.

