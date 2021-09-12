Titans-Cardinals: Live Updates, Analysis

An NFC opponent comes to Nissan Stadium in Week 1 of the NFL season for just the third time.

NASHVILLE – It is not often that the Tennessee Titans host an NFC opponent in Week 1 of the NFL season. Yet that is the case Sunday when they face the Arizona Cardinals.

It marks the third time since Nissan Stadium opened in 1999 that such a scenario has taken place. The last was in 2016, when the Titans lost 25-16 to the Minnesota Vikings. The only other time was 2002, a 27-24 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

In their first three seasons under coach Mike Vrabel, the Titans have gone 9-3, but the NFC West, which includes the Cardinals (and next week’s opponent, the Seattle Seahawks), is the only division Tennessee has not faced under Vrabel.

Last season the Titans faced just one NFC team prior to November.

Series history: The Cardinals lead the all-time series 7-4, have won the last two and three of four during the Titans era (1999-present). In 2009, the Titans won 20-17 at Nissan Stadium when quarterback Vince Young led an 18-play, 99-yard drive capped by a game-winning 10-yard touchdown pass to Kenny Britt as time expired.

Familiar faces: Arizona features two former Houston Texans who routinely presented problems for the Titans over the years. Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has 83 receptions for 1,313 yards and seven touchdowns in 13 games against Tennessee (6.4 receptions, 101 yards per game). Defensive end J.J. Watt, in his first season with Arizona, has 18 sacks, nine forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and even a touchdown reception in 15 meetings.

They said it: “I think you have to be careful doing too much early in the season. You have to go out there and let these guys’ base rules and fundamentals take over. Sit there and say, ‘Hey, this is what you are going to get,’ because I don’t think anybody knows exactly what you are going to get. We can try to narrow it down for them and understand the concepts they may see, but to say 100 percent or 90 percent be able to say, ‘Hey, you are going to get this,’ you can’t. There is just not enough evidence on film.” – Vrabel, on the challenge of playing in Week 1.

On to kickoff.

FIRST QUARTER

The Cardinals won the coin toss and deferred their option to the second half. Tennessee will get the ball to start, and we will see Julio Jones in action with Derrick Henry, Ryan Tannehill, A.J. Brown and the rest right off the bat.

The Titans were 9-2 last season when they lost the coin toss.

(13:39) It’s three-and-out on the opening possession. Derrick Henry lost three yards on the first play, got it back with a three-yard reception on the second and then Ryan Tannehill’s pass to Chester Rogers on third down was broken up.

(13:27) It’s a blown coverage on Arizona’s first play and DeAndre Hopkins is wide open for a 38-yard gain to the Titans’ 23.

(9:22) The Cardinals settle for a field goal that gives them the early lead. The optimism that surrounded Tennessee’s pass defense in the preseason already is tempered somewhat. In addition to the Hopkins catch on the first play, that drive included a 21-yard completion to A.J. Green. Scoring drive: 8 plays, 45 yards, 4:05. ARIZONA 3, TENNESSEE 0

(9:17) Henry’s second carry results in his second negative run, a loss of a yard.

(8:36) Chandler Jones blows up Tannehill on a play-action fake, which causes a fumble. The Cardinals recover and it is their ball at the Tennessee 1.