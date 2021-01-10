Titans-Ravens Inactives

Outside linebacker Derick Roberson will sit again despite a full week of practice.

NASHVILLE – If the Tennessee Titans don’t match up well with the Baltimore Ravens, it won’t be because they did not have options.

No one on the active roster was ruled out prior to Sunday because of injury, which meant Titans coaches had their choice of which 48 players they wanted in uniform for Sunday’s NFL wild card playoff game at Nissan Stadium.

The only players who were not available were defensive lineman Teair Tart and offensive lineman Aaron Brewer, who are on the COVID-19 reserve list.

Outside linebacker Derick Roberson, who was inactive the last two weeks of the regular season due to hamstring injury, is out once again despite the fact that he practiced all week. Rookie Wyatt Ray, who played each of the last three weeks, is active in his place.

Rookie cornerback Kristian Fulton is in the lineup for the second straight week instead of fellow 2020 draft pick Chris Jackson.

Outside linebacker Brooks Reed and offensive lineman Daniel Munyer, this week’s two practice squad additions to the active roster, will be in uniform.

This is the second straight year the Titans (11-5) and Ravens (11-5) have met in the postseason. Tennessee won 28-12 in a divisional round matchup at Baltimore last season. The Ravens, notably, won’t have veteran running back Mark Ingram.

The complete list of inactives for the Titans and Ravens:

Tennessee: RB D’Onta Foreman, CB Chris Jackson, CB Kareem Orr, RB Senorise Perry and OLB Derick Roberson.

Baltimore: P Johnny Townsend, WR Chris Moore, WR James Proche, RB Mark Ingram, OLB Jaylon Ferguson, OL, R.J. Prince, DT Broderick Washington.