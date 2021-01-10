NewsGM ReportGame DayCenter Stage+
Search

Titans-Ravens Inactives

Outside linebacker Derick Roberson will sit again despite a full week of practice.
Author:
Publish date:

NASHVILLE – If the Tennessee Titans don’t match up well with the Baltimore Ravens, it won’t be because they did not have options.

No one on the active roster was ruled out prior to Sunday because of injury, which meant Titans coaches had their choice of which 48 players they wanted in uniform for Sunday’s NFL wild card playoff game at Nissan Stadium.

The only players who were not available were defensive lineman Teair Tart and offensive lineman Aaron Brewer, who are on the COVID-19 reserve list.

Outside linebacker Derick Roberson, who was inactive the last two weeks of the regular season due to hamstring injury, is out once again despite the fact that he practiced all week. Rookie Wyatt Ray, who played each of the last three weeks, is active in his place.

Rookie cornerback Kristian Fulton is in the lineup for the second straight week instead of fellow 2020 draft pick Chris Jackson.

Outside linebacker Brooks Reed and offensive lineman Daniel Munyer, this week’s two practice squad additions to the active roster, will be in uniform.

This is the second straight year the Titans (11-5) and Ravens (11-5) have met in the postseason. Tennessee won 28-12 in a divisional round matchup at Baltimore last season. The Ravens, notably, won’t have veteran running back Mark Ingram.

The complete list of inactives for the Titans and Ravens:

Tennessee: RB D’Onta Foreman, CB Chris Jackson, CB Kareem Orr, RB Senorise Perry and OLB Derick Roberson.

Baltimore: P Johnny Townsend, WR Chris Moore, WR James Proche, RB Mark Ingram, OLB Jaylon Ferguson, OL, R.J. Prince, DT Broderick Washington.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) warms up prior to the AFC Wild Card game between the Tennessee Titans and the Baltimore Ravens on January 10, 2021.
Game Day

Titans vs. Ravens: Live Updates, Analysis

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel talks with his players during practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.
Game Day

Titans-Ravens Inactives

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) celebrates with tight end Mark Andrews (89) after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter against the Cleveland Browns at M&T Bank Stadium.
News

Rule of Three: Titans Defense Must Keep These Ravens in Check

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh (M) looks on from the sidelines against the Tennessee Titans in the third quarter in a AFC Divisional Round playoff football game at M&T Bank Stadium.
News

Quotes of Note: Ravens on Facing Titans Again

Tennessee Titans inside linebacker Rashaan Evans (54) heads off a Jacksonville Jaguars player during the second quarter at TIAA Bank Field.
News

Evans Won't Let Penalty Problems Alter His Aggressive Approach

Tennessee Titans helmet on the side line during the second half against the Minnesota Vikings at Nissan Stadium.
GM Report

Titans Enhance Experience with Practice Squad Adds

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) warms up before a game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.
News

Can Henry Follow Another Rushing Title With Another Big Playoff Run?

Defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs isn t planning major changes in how the unit plays.
News

Former Titans Coach Aims for College Championship

Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Nissan Stadium.
News

Friday Injury Report: A.J. Brown Leaves No Doubt