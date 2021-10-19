Lewan Carted Off in Second Quarter

NASHVILLE – Tennessee Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan was carted off the field following an injury late in the second quarter of Monday night’s game against the Buffalo Bills at Nissan Stadium.

The team announced a short time later that the theee-time Pro Bowler was being evaluated for a concussion. Team personnel said Lewan had movement in all his extremities.

After a seven-yard run by Derrick Henry, Lewan lay prone – face down – on the field. Doctors, trainers and head coach Mike Vrabel immediately surrounded him while some teammates near him took a knee. Kendall Lamm replaced him, and the Titans took a 17-13 lead when quarterback Ryan Tannehill scored on a four-yard touchdown run on the next play.

Lewan eventually was strapped on a stretcher and hoisted onto the cart, which took him to the locker room. There was some apparent good news, though. On the way out, Lewan gave a thumbs up to fans who were cheering his name at Nissan Stadium.

A first-round draft pick in 2014, Lewan has had a challenging year to date. He suffered a torn ACL last season and underwent knee surgery, meaning he missed much of the team’s offseason. He was ramped up to full strength over the course of training camp.

But Lewan struggled in the season opener, surrendering a pair of sacks and revealing that the knee was troubling him. A week later, Lewan aggravated the knee injury in warm-ups and wound up sitting out the contest against Seattle.

This is Lewan’s eighth season since being picked 11th overall. He earned Pro Bowl invitations in 2016, 2017 and 2018.

He’s been part of a powerful Titans rushing attack over the years, and had helped open a huge hole for Henry earlier in the contest – one that allowed Henry to gallop 76 yards for a touchdown.