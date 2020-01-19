Kelly Catches a Piece of Playoff History

Dennis Kelly set an NFL record Sunday when he caught his second pass of the season.

The reserve tackle gave the Tennessee Titans a 17-7 lead over the Kansas City Chiefs when he caught a 1-yard touchdown pass from Ryan Tannehill with 6:39 to play in the first half.

That made him – at 321 pounds – the heaviest man to score a touchdown in a playoff game.

Kelly, who is 6-foot-7, was one of two Tennessee offensive linemen to catch a touchdown pass during the regular season. He scored on a 1-yard reception at Jacksonville on Nov. 24. David Quessenberry did the same Sept. 15 against Indianapolis.

The touchdown pass was Tannehill’s fourth of the postseason. Only one was to a wide receiver (Kalif Raymond). The other two went to tight ends, Jonnu Smith and Anthony Firkser.

Acquired in a trade with Philadelphia in 2016, Kelly routinely has lined up as an extra tight end over the past four seasons and even has been credited with seven starts in that role. He has done so under three different head coaches (Ken Whisenhunt, Mike Mularkey and Mike Vrabel) but never had a pass thrown in his direction before this season.

His brother, Tim Kelly, is the offensive coordinator for the Houston Texans. So, he presumably has a little more offensive insight than most offensive linemen.

Kelly was one of seven different Titans to catch a pass in the first half against the Chiefs.

Kansas City answered Kelly’s catch with touchdowns on its next two possessions and led 21-17 at halftime.