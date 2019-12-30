Titans Going Back to Playoffs, Back to New England

The Tennessee Titans are back in the playoffs. And they are going back to the place where they played their most recent postseason game.

Derrick Henry won the NFL rushing title as the Titans secured the AFC’s second wild-card spot with a 35-14 victory over the Houston Texans on Sunday. They finished 9-7 for the fourth straight yea,r but for the second time in the last three that was good enough to get them into the postseason.

They will play at New England next weekend.

Tennessee’s most recent playoff appearance was a 35-14 loss at New England in the divisional round of the 2017 season.

That turned out to be Mike Mularkey’s final game as head coach. Days later he was fired, and Mike Vrabel quickly was hired as the Titans, under general manager Jon Robinson, began to deepen their connection to and/or imitation of New England’s way of doing things.

Robinson, of course, was a long-time member of that franchise’s front office staff. Vrabel played for the Patriots and was an assistant coach at Houston under former New England assistant Bill O’Brien. Some of the biggest free-agent acquisitions in recent years, including Logan Ryan (2017), Malcolm Butler (2018) and Dion Lewis (2018), came directly from the Patriots.

All of them have been a part of at least one New England team that won a Super Bowl. Tennessee is one of 12 franchises that has never won a Super Bowl.

The Titans needed only to win in order to advance. They got some help in early games, which left Houston no opportunity to move up or down in the conference standings. The Texans elected not to dress some of their top players and held out several others.

Nonetheless, the Texans (10-6) scored first when backup quarterback A.J. McCarron led a 75-yard touchdown drive on the opening possession.

The Titans responded with 21 straight points and pulled away with three second-half touchdowns by Henry, the last from 53 yards with 2:54 to play. After resting last week against New Orleans, the 2015 Heisman Trophy winner ran for 211 yards on 32 carries.

The Patriots (12-4) have lost three of their last five and the latest defeat, Sunday against Miami, combined with Kansas City’s win dropped them to the conference’s No. 3 seed and onto the schedule for the postseason’s first week. New England is a playoff team for the 11th straight year, but this is the first time since 2009 it will be in action during the wild-card round.