Henry: 'Put This One on Me'

NASHVILLE – The last thing in the world the Tennessee Titans figured they’d have to be concerned about at this point in the season is Derrick Henry.

But Henry’s sudden – and stunning – inability to hold on to the football is a disappointing illustration of where things stand for the Titans, who fell 19-14 to the Houston Texans on Sunday and lost their fifth straight game.

Henry’s fourth-quarter fumble was arguably the biggest play of the day, turning the momentum of the game just as the Titans looked as they might be on their way to a two-score lead.

What’s even more disconcerting is that the fumble was Henry’s fifth in the last five weeks, and his career-high sixth this season. He’s lost three in the past three games, two against Jacksonville and one against the Texans.

“Really it just comes down to me taking care of the ball,” Henry said. “(I’ll) try to work as hard as I can in this coming week to try to prevent that from happening. It sucks. I feel like crap right now. Just try to get better at it. That’s all I can do. Sorry, everybody out there (about the) fumbles. But I’m going to do whatever I can to be better.”

Considering the incredible amount of carries Henry has piled up over the years, his ball security was a real strength up until the last few weeks.

In 2020, for instance, Henry led the NFL with 378 carries and added 19 receptions. In all those touches, the 2015 Heisman Trophy winner fumbled just three times, losing two.

Looking at an even bigger picture, Henry has 1,821 touches over his seven-year career and fumbled just 17 times. That’s an average of one for every 109 touches, which makes the recent stretch so surprising.

On Sunday, the Titans led 14-10 early in the fourth quarter, and had held the Texans without a score for three straight possessions. Henry gained six yards on a first-down carry to the Houston 38-yard line, but Jake Hansen ripped the ball from Henry’s grasp, and it was recovered by teammate Jonathan Greenard.

“I tried to break a tackle, tried to fight for extra yards,” Henry said. “Got to take care of the ball. We practice that. That’s on me, no excuse. The organization puts a lot on me to carry the ball and I put a lot on my shoulders to do what I can for this team and make plays.

“I need to be better taking care of the ball. That’s what you’re supposed to do as a running back. These last three weeks, I have not done that.”

The Texans drove 54 yards on 10 plays following the fumble, cutting the Titans’ lead to 14-13 with a field goal. One possession later, the Texans scored their winning touchdown.

The scenario was similar to what occurred in Tennessee’s home loss to Jacksonville on Dec. 11, when Henry – again fighting for extra yards – had the ball knocked from his grasp in the second quarter, with Tennessee leading the Jaguars 14-13. Jacksonville turned that fumble into a touchdown drive, and the Jaguars led the rest of the way.

“I just got to go back to work, work with (running backs coach Tony Dews) and do whatever I can to not let that happen again,” Henry said. Henry also said he may continue to play without a protective sleeve on his right arm, something he removed following the fumble on Sunday.

Henry’s production against the Texans, of course, was likely the biggest reason the Titans were in position to win early in the fourth quarter.

His 48-yard touchdown run put the Titans ahead 7-0 midway through the first quarter, and Henry’s inspirational, tackle-breaking six-yard run in the third quarter set Tennessee up at the Houston 14-yard line – leading to Malik Willis’ touchdown run.

But despite carrying 23 times for 126 yards – topping the 100-yard mark for the third straight week and eighth time this season – it was the lost opportunity that was on Henry’s mind following the contest.

“I’m definitely going to put this one on me,” Henry said. “That’s just how I feel. I pride myself on doing the right thing, helping the team, and today I felt like I hurt the team. Got to be better.”