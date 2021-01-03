NewsGM ReportGame DayCenter Stage+
Search

Titans-Texans Inactives

Tennessee plans to 'do everything we can' and use everyone they can to win win Week 17.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

If the Tennessee Titans decide to rest players Sunday, it is a choice that will be made during the game.

At the time they had to settle on which 48 players would be in uniform for the regular-season finale against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium, their playoff fate remained undetermined. They still needed a victory to reach the postseason, although that issue might be settled prior to kickoff, if Miami loses (the Dolphins currently trail Buffalo 35-15). First place in the AFC South, something Tennessee has not done since 2008, remains a possibility as well.

It is the fourth straight year Tennessee reached the final game of the regular season with something at stake.

“Try to find a way to win a game,” coach Mike Vrabel said of the Titans’ approach in days leading up to the contest. “Find a way to win one game. We'll have some specific keys that we'll talk to them about in each phase. We have to do everything we can to take advantage of this opportunity.”

With that in mind, none of the Titans’ most prominent performers are among the five who are inactive for the contest.

The complete list of the Titans and Texans inactives:

Tennesseee: RB D’Onta Foreman, CB Chris Jackson, CB Kareem Orr, RB Senorise Perry and OLB Derick Roberson.

Houston: CB Phillip Gaines, RB Duke Johnson, QB Josh McCown, WR Damion Ratley, S Geno Stone and T Laremy Tunsil.

General view inside NRG Stadium before a game between the Houston Texans and the Baltimore Ravens.
Game Day

Titans-Texans Inactives

Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Teair Tart (93) walks to the field before the game before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Nissan Stadium.
GM Report

Defensive Lineman Placed on COVID-19 List

Houston Texans interim head coach Romeo Crennel reacts after a play during the second quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium.
News

Quotes of Note: Texans on Facing Titans Again

Tennessee Titans punter Brett Kern (6) in the second quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
GM Report

One Specialist Clears COVID Protocols, Will Play at Houston

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Brooks Reed answers questions at a press conference for Super Bowl LI at Westin Houston Memorial City Hotel.
GM Report

Brooks Reed to Add Veteran Presence to Defense Again

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) fights off a tackle attempt from Houston Texans cornerback Lonnie Johnson (32) in overtime at Nissan Stadium.
News

Texans Focused on Foiling Henry's Bid for 2,000 Yards

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) attempts a pass against the Houston Texans at Nissan Stadium.
News

Inside the AFC South: End Game

Tennessee Titans fullback Khari Blasingame (41) is defended by Indianapolis Colts cornerback Xavier Rhodes (27) and linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) during the first quarter at Nissan Stadium Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn.
News

Blasingame Ready for College Reunion with Texans' Cunningham

Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Derick Roberson (50) dances to the music as he stretches during a training camp practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 Nashville, Tenn.
News

Friday Injury Report: Roberson Ruled Out Again