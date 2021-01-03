Titans-Texans Inactives

Tennessee plans to 'do everything we can' and use everyone they can to win win Week 17.

If the Tennessee Titans decide to rest players Sunday, it is a choice that will be made during the game.

At the time they had to settle on which 48 players would be in uniform for the regular-season finale against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium, their playoff fate remained undetermined. They still needed a victory to reach the postseason, although that issue might be settled prior to kickoff, if Miami loses (the Dolphins currently trail Buffalo 35-15). First place in the AFC South, something Tennessee has not done since 2008, remains a possibility as well.

It is the fourth straight year Tennessee reached the final game of the regular season with something at stake.

“Try to find a way to win a game,” coach Mike Vrabel said of the Titans’ approach in days leading up to the contest. “Find a way to win one game. We'll have some specific keys that we'll talk to them about in each phase. We have to do everything we can to take advantage of this opportunity.”

With that in mind, none of the Titans’ most prominent performers are among the five who are inactive for the contest.

The complete list of the Titans and Texans inactives:

Tennesseee: RB D’Onta Foreman, CB Chris Jackson, CB Kareem Orr, RB Senorise Perry and OLB Derick Roberson.

Houston: CB Phillip Gaines, RB Duke Johnson, QB Josh McCown, WR Damion Ratley, S Geno Stone and T Laremy Tunsil.