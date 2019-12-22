NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans will not have Derrick Henry, their leading rusher, or first-round draft pick Jeffery Simmons for Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints at Nissan Stadium.

Henry and Simmons are among the Titans’ seven inactives.

Henry, the 2015 Heisman trophy winner, has missed practice time each of the last four weeks due to a hamstring injury but still played each of the past three contests. He rushed for 338 yards and three touchdowns over that span.

Saturday, the Titans downgraded Henry to questionable and promoted running back Dalyn Dawkins from the practice squad to the active roster.

Simmons, a defensive lineman, was added to the injury report Friday with a knee issue. Recovery from offseason knee surgery delayed the start of his NFL career until mid-October. In eight games (seven starts), he has made 37 tackles, two sacks and one pass defensed.

Henry, a second-round pick in 2016, has missed just one other game in his career. That was during his rookie season and he had played 53 straight coming into the day.

He was named to the Pro Bowl for the first time this week and enters the weekend as the NFL’s second-leading rusher with 1,329 yards (a career-high). His 13 rushing touchdowns are tied for third in the league.

The complete list of Titans’ inactives against the Saints: Henry, WR Adam Humphries, CB Adoreé Jackson, OL Kevin Pamphile, OLB Reggie Gilbert, DL Isaiah Mack, DL Jeffery Simmons and LB Daren Bates.