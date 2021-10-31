Tannehill, Brown Share Meaningful, Game-Changing Connection

Focus on the chicken, not the egg.

That essentially was A.J. Brown’s message after his best NFL game to date. The Tennessee Titans’ third-year wide receiver set a career-high with 155 receiving yards and tied his career-best with 10 receptions in Sunday’s 34-31 victory over the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

It was Brown’s second straight 100-yard game and his third straight with more receptions than the previous week. Two of his top six games, in terms of receiving yards, have been his last two.

In other words, it is obvious that his comeback from a hamstring injury has reached full speed. Or is it?

“It’s really not me. It’s [quarterback Ryan] Tannehill,” he said. “Some of the throws, he couldn’t have put it in a better place. I was more hyped about the throws than what I did. He’s been spot-on.

“He’s always been accurate, but he’s been ballin’ [recently].”

A rundown of A.J. Brown’s best NFL games, in terms of receiving yards:

• Oct. 31, 2021, at Indianapolis: 155 yards, 10 receptions, 1 TD

• Oct. 25, 2020, vs. Pittsburgh: 153 yards, 6 receptions, 1 TD

• Dec. 8, 2019, at Oakland: 153 yards, 5 receptions, 2 TDs

• Jan. 3, 2021, at Houston: 151 yards, 10 receptions, 1 TD

• Nov. 24, 2019, vs. Jacksonville: 135 yards, 4 receptions, 1 TD

• Oct. 24, 2021, vs. Kansas City: 133 yards, 8 receptions, 1 TD

• Dec. 29, 2019, at Houston: 124 yards, 4 receptions, 1 TD

Early on at Indianapolis, Tannehill relied almost exclusively on the tight ends in the passing game. Of his nine first-half completions, four were to Geoff Swaim, two were to MyCole Pruitt and one went to Anthony Firkser.

When he finally changed his approach, he also changed the game. The only time Tannehill and Brown connected in the first two quarters it was for a 57-yard touchdown with 4:13 to play before halftime.

It was the Titans’ final offensive snap of the half. It was a critical moment in the contest given that one play earlier Tannehill threw his second interception of the afternoon, but the Titans got the ball back when the Colts fumbled on the return. When Brown reached the end zone and kicker Randy Bullock added the extra point, the Titans had completely overcome an early 14-point deficit.

“Of course, I’ve learned over a period of time to stay in the game,” Brown said. “If I don’t get a catch in the first quarter or the second quarter, just stay in it because I know they’re going to come to me eventually. Right there, I made the most of my opportunity.”

After that, the two found each other again and again and again.

Tannehill completed six passes in the third quarter, five to Brown for 51 yards. In the fourth, Brown caught two passes for 23 yards and in overtime, Tannehill’s only two completions were to Brown for 24 yards.

Each of Tennessee’s final four scoring drives included at least one Brown reception.

“I love playing with A.J.,” Tannehill said. “He’s a heck of a football player. Makes huge plays for us weekly. And I love him as a friend too.

“It’s really fun when you can have a good relationship with a person off the field and be able to carry that on the field. Obviously, he is extremely talented and dangerous with the ball in his hand. So, if he continues to get open, I will continue to throw it to him.”