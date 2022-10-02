Titans-Colts Inactives

Here are the inactives for Sunday's game between the Tennessee Titans (1-2) and the Indianapolis Colts (1-1-1) at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Tennessee: OLB Ola Adeniyi, DB Ugo Amadi, OL Le'Raven Clark, ILB Zach Cunningham, S Amani Hooker, S Theo Jackson and OLB Wyatt Ray.

Indianapolis: S Julian Blckamon, QB Sam Ehlinger, CB Dallas Flowers, C Wesley French, WR Dezmon Patton, T Luke Tenuta and DT Chris Williams.

Of Note:

• Two key members of Indianapolis' defense -- lineman DeForest Buckner and linebacker Shaquille Leonard -- were questionable, but both will play. It will mark the season debut for Leonard, a three-time Pro Bowler who missed the first three weeks with a back injury,

• Rookie safety Theo Jackson was a standard elevation from the Titans' practice squad for this contest but ultimately was not included among the 48 players in uniform. That means the sixth-round draft pick will wait at least one more week to make his NFL debut.

• This is the first time the Titans won't have Cunningham since they added him to their lineup last December. He has played eight straight games and has averaged nearly six and a half tackles in those contests.

• Hooker missed five games last season, but the Titans went 4-1 without him. Then, they had veterans Dane Cruikshank and Matthias Farley to fill in. This year they will look to Josh Kalu.

• Le'Raven Clark was added to Tennessee's roster this week off of the Philadelphia Eagles' practice squad. Saturday's decision to add Jordan Roos to the active roster, however, means Clark will have more time to familiarize himself with the offense.