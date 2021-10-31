Skip to main content
    Player(s)
    Carson Wentz, Darius Leonard, T.Y. Hilton, Jonathan Taylor, Ryan Tannehill, Derrick Henry, A.J. Brown, Kevin Byard

    Titans-Colts: Live Updates, Analysis

    The race for first place in the AFC South will be defined by what happens in the second meeting of the season between these teams.
    Author:

    In a 17-week regular season, it is impossible for a team to clinch first place in its division after just eight games.

    With a win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium, however, the Tennessee Titans could come as close as imaginable.

    The Titans come into the contest at 5-2, two games ahead of the Colts with one head-to-head victory already in hand (25-16 in Week 3). A victory in the rematch, therefore, would give them a three-game lead in the division plus the tiebreaker with nine games to go. If the Colts win, the difference in the standings is one game, and the remainder of the season turns into a race to the finish.

    “We know how important these division games are,” safety Kevin Byard said. “… If we beat this team, obviously we get more ahead in the division and put them a little farther back. This is a huge game for us and – in my opinion – a must-win.”

    On to kickoff. 

    FIRST QUARTER

    Indianapolis gets the ball to start, and kick returner Aston Dulin is tackled at the 18. 

    (14:56) The Colts cross midfield on their first snap. Running back Jonathan Taylor turns a short pass into a 37-yard gain to the Titans’ 45.

    (12:42) Indianapolis’ fifth offensive play is a fourth-down attempt, and it is successful. On fourth-and-3 from the Tennessee 38, Carson Wentz completes a pass to Nyheim Hines for six yards. 

    (11:26) Defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons is down and getting attention from the trainer. The Titans started the game without one of its defensive lineman, Teair Tart. They can ill afford to lose their best player on that unit.

    (8:45) The Colts go for it on fourth down again, this time on fourth-and-goal from the 2. Wentz connects with Michael Pittman for the touchdown. Indianapolis went 1-3 on third down, 2-2 on fourth down. Scoring drive: 14 plays, 82 yards, 6:19. INDIANAPOLIS 7, TENNESSEE 0

    Read More

    Tennessee’s defense did not allow Kansas City to score a touchdown on any of its three red-zone possessions last week.

    (8:41) Dontrell Hilliard, signed to the practice squad this week and a gameday addition to the roster, is the kickoff returner in place of the injured Darrynton Evans. It is a touchback, and the Titans will start at their own 25. 

    (8:00) Tennessee’s second offensive play is an interception. Ryan Tannehill did not see Kenny Moore in the zone coverage, and Moore returns it to the Tennessee 7. 

    (7:49) The Colts waste no time taking advantage. The first play after the pick is a seven-yard touchdown pass from Wentz to Pittman. Scoring drive: 1 play, 7 yards, 0:05. INDIANAPOLIS 14, TENNESSEE 0

    The Titans had allowed 12 first-quarter points in the last six games and just two first-quarter touchdowns all season. That is 14 and two, respectively, in this one. 

    (6:14) A three-and-out for Tennessee’s offense, and the ball goes right back to the Colts. This time they will start at their own 32. 

    (2:59) Tennessee’s defense finally gets a stop. Wentz overthrows Pittman on fourth-and-3 from the Titans’ 40. Ryan Tannehill and Co. get the ball back and get to try to reduce the deficit. 

    (0:00) End of the first quarter. Titans are on the move with a first down at the Indianapolis 35 as Tannehill has three completions on this drive, all to tight ends (Geoff Swaim 2, Anthony Firkser 1). The Colts have a 117-37 edge in total offense.

    SECOND QUARTER

    (12:10) Swaim’s first touchdown catch of the season (six yards) caps the drive as Tannehill continues to look to the tight ends. The first play of the quarter was an 8-yard completion to MyCole Pruitt. Scoring drive: 11 plays, 60 yards, 5:48. INDIANAPOLIS 14, TENNESSEE 7

    Swaim now has 10 receptions on the season, six against the Colts. He had three for 27 yards in Week 3 and has three for 16 yards in this one. 

