Titans-Jaguars Inactives

    October 10, 2021
    Brett Kern, Bud Dupree, Julio Jones, Jayon Brown, Ty Sambrailo

    Those not in uniform for Tennessee include  Julio Jones, Jayon Brown, Bud Dupree and Brett Kern, all of who are injured.
    Here are the inactives for Sunday’s game between the Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars:

    Tennessee – OLB Bud Dupree, DL Woodrow Hamilton IV, WR Julio Jones, P Brett Kern, T Ty Sambrailo, RB Mekhi Sargent and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine.

    Jacksonville – K Josh Lambo, CB Tyson Campbell, OLB Lerentree McCary, DL Roy Robertson-Harris and OLB Jordan Smith.

    Of note:

    • Westbrook-Ikhine took advantage of injuries to other wide receivers through the first four weeks and played 174 snaps on offense, more than any other Titans player at the position and more than all but quarterback Ryan Tannehill and running back Derrick Henry among the skill position players. Now that he is out, someone else gets to step up, most likely Marcus Johnson, who was active from injured reserve on Saturday.

    • Sargent and Hamilton are the only ones among Tennessee inactives who were not on this week’s injury report. Sargent played in the first three games but is a healthy scratch for the second straight game. Hamilton was on the practice squad for the first two weeks and played in each of the last two games.

    • Defensive lineman Caraun Reid and safety Jamal Carter were standard elevations from the practice squad on Friday, and both will play against the Jaguars. They will automatically return to the practice squad on Monday.

    • Kern will miss his second straight game with a groin injury, and Johnnie Townsend once again will take his place. Townsend averaged 37.6 yards on five punts last week.

    • Dupree is inactive for the second straight week and will miss his third straight game. In Week 3 against Indianapolis, he was in uniform but was available only on an emergency basis.

