Titans-Jaguars Inactives

NASHVILLE – Here are the inactives for Sunday’s game between the Tennessee Titans (8-4) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2-10) at Nissan Stadium:

Tennessee: FB Khari Blasingame, ILB Zach Cunningham, WR Dez Fitzpatrick, CB Jackrabbit Jenkins, ILB David Long, OL Dillon Radunz and DL Teair Tart.

Jacksonville: CB Tre Herndon, TE Jacob Hollister, OL Brandon Linder, DE/OLB Jordan Smith and DT Jay Tufele.

Of note:

• Long is out for the fourth straight game, but Rashaan Evans will play for the first time since Oct. 24 against Kansas City. That means Evans and Jayon Brown will be the starters at that spot. The last time those two started together was Week 1 against Arizona.

• Jenkins is out for the second time in three weeks. Chris Jackson started in his place but is now on injured reserve. Greg Mabin or the recently signed Buster Skrine are the most likely candidates to step in this time.

• No Titans wide receivers were ruled out because of injury. Fitzpatrick, the fourth-round draft pick out of Louisville, is the odd man out after Julio Jones and Racey McMath were returned to the active roster, and Cody Hollister was tapped as a gameday elevation from the practice squad on Saturday.

• Cunningham was claimed off waivers from Houston on Thursday but did not practice with the team on Friday. He is expected to make his Titans debut next week at Pittsburgh.