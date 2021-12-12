Skip to main content
    •
    December 12, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:
    Player(s)
    Dez Fitzpatrick, Janoris Jenkins, Teair Tart, David Long Jr., Brandon Linder, Zach Cunningham, Khari Blasingame, Tre Herndon, Jacob Hollister, Jordan Smith, Jay Tufele

    Titans-Jaguars Inactives

    The Titans have a decision to make at cornerback and had plenty of choices -- for a change -- at wide receiver.
    Author:

    NASHVILLE – Here are the inactives for Sunday’s game between the Tennessee Titans (8-4) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2-10) at Nissan Stadium:

    Tennessee: FB Khari Blasingame, ILB Zach Cunningham, WR Dez Fitzpatrick, CB Jackrabbit Jenkins, ILB David Long, OL Dillon Radunz and DL Teair Tart.

    Jacksonville: CB Tre Herndon, TE Jacob Hollister, OL Brandon Linder, DE/OLB Jordan Smith and DT Jay Tufele.

    Of note:

    Read More

    • Long is out for the fourth straight game, but Rashaan Evans will play for the first time since Oct. 24 against Kansas City. That means Evans and Jayon Brown will be the starters at that spot. The last time those two started together was Week 1 against Arizona.

    • Jenkins is out for the second time in three weeks. Chris Jackson started in his place but is now on injured reserve. Greg Mabin or the recently signed Buster Skrine are the most likely candidates to step in this time.

    • No Titans wide receivers were ruled out because of injury. Fitzpatrick, the fourth-round draft pick out of Louisville, is the odd man out after Julio Jones and Racey McMath were returned to the active roster, and Cody Hollister was tapped as a gameday elevation from the practice squad on Saturday.

    • Cunningham was claimed off waivers from Houston on Thursday but did not practice with the team on Friday. He is expected to make his Titans debut next week at Pittsburgh.

    Tennessee Titans logo at mid field prior to the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Nissan Stadium.
    Game Day

    Titans-Jaguars Inactives

    1 minute ago
    Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Naquan Jones (90) smiles after the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
    News

    Naquan Jones Making Noise on D-Line

    14 hours ago
    Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) listens to Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
    News

    Downing Wants Tannehill Thinking Happy Thoughts

    17 hours ago
    Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) talks with wide receiver Julio Jones (2) during a training camp practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park Thursday, July 29, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.
    GM Report

    Julio Jones Will Play Against Jaguars

    19 hours ago
    Tennessee Titans quarterback Jake Locker (10) against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium. The Bengals won 33-7.
    News

    Locker Feared Being Labeled 'Soft'

    19 hours ago
    Tennessee Titans linebacker Ola Adeniyi (92) takes the field before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Nissan Stadium.
    News

    A Most Unexpected Pro Bowl Candidate

    Dec 10, 2021
    Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (98) pressures Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) during the second quarter of the game at TIAA Bank Field Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021 in Jacksonville, Fla.
    News

    Ready For Round 2 Against Trevor Lawrence

    Dec 10, 2021
    Houston Texans linebacker Zach Cunningham (41) against the Kansas City Chiefs in a AFC Divisional Round playoff football game at Arrowhead Stadium.
    News

    Cunningham's Titans Debut Will Wait

    Dec 10, 2021