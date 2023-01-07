Titans-Jaguars Inactives

Between them, coaches Mike Vrabel and Doug Pederson ruled out only one player ahead of time for the matchup that will determine the 2022 AFC South winner.

Here are the inactives for Saturday’s game between the Tennessee Titans (7-9) and the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-8) at TIAA Bank Field, which will determine first place in the AFC South.

Tennessee: S Mike Brown, CB Davontae Harris and DT Naquan Jones.

Jacksonville: CB Montaric Brown, CB Gregory Junior, OLB De’Shaan Dixon, DL Jeremiah Ledbetter and WR Kendric Pryor.

Of note

• Davontae Harris was the only player on either side who was ruled out ahead of time. The Titans said on Thursday that he would not play because of a hamstring injury that kept him out of practice all week. Harris appeared in three games as a practice squad elevation before he was signed to the active roster on Dec. 17. He has played in three more since. All of his playing time has been on special teams.

• Five Titans and seven Jaguars were listed as questionable on Thursday’s injury report. All 12 of those players will be in uniform. They included Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence (toe) and OLB Travon Walker (ankle), the No. 1 overall picks in the last two drafts, respectively.

• Tennessee’s secondary will be bolstered by the return of cornerback Kristian Fulton and safety Amani Hooker. Fulton missed the previous four games with a groin injury, and Hooker missed the last three with a knee issue. Fulton was not on the field the first time these teams met, and Lawrence threw for a career-high 368 yards in that game.

• Naquan Jones is a healthy scratch for the sixth time this year. He had played each of the last four games, beginning with the season’s first meeting against Jacksonville.