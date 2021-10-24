Titans-Chiefs Inactives

NASHVILLE – Here are the inactives for Sunday’s game between the Tennessee Titans (4-2) and Kansas City Chiefs (3-3) at Nissan Stadium:

Tennessee: DE Amani Bledsoe, S Amani Hooker, DB Chris Jackson, LT Taylor Lewan, ILB Monty Rice, WR Chester Rogers and OLB John Simon.

Kansas City: CB DeAndre Baker, OL Austin Blythe, FB Michael Burton, OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, LB Anthony Hitchens and T Prince Tega Wanogho.

Of Note

• Hooker was added to the injury report Friday and was listed as questionable with groin injury. He has yet to play in consecutive games this season. The first-year starter played in Week 1 against Arizona and then missed the next four games with a foot injury. He returned from injured reserve last week and made a career-high nine tackles Monday against Buffalo.

• Kendall Lamm will play in place of Lewan, who is out with a concussion, and will be the fifth different starter at left tackle for the Titans in the last 19 games. Lewan started the first five of 2020 before he sustained a season-ending knee injury. Ty Sambrailo replaced him and started five games. David Quessenberry finished the season after Sambrailo was hurt. Sambrailo also started in Week 2 of this season when Lewan was out with a knee injury.

• Rogers is the only one of Tennessee’s wide receivers who was active for the first six games. He caught at least one pass in all six and currently is fifth on the team with 14 receptions for 186 yards and one touchdown.