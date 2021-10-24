    • October 24, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsGM ReportGame DayCenter Stage+SI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Updated:
    Original:
    Player(s)
    Amani Hooker, Taylor Lewan, Kendall Lamm, Monty Rice, Chester Rogers

    Titans-Chiefs Inactives

    Safety Amani Hooker, a late addition to the injury report during the week, is among those not available for the Titans on Sunday.
    Author:

    NASHVILLE – Here are the inactives for Sunday’s game between the Tennessee Titans (4-2) and Kansas City Chiefs (3-3) at Nissan Stadium:

    Tennessee: DE Amani Bledsoe, S Amani Hooker, DB Chris Jackson, LT Taylor Lewan, ILB Monty Rice, WR Chester Rogers and OLB John Simon.

    Kansas City: CB DeAndre Baker, OL Austin Blythe, FB Michael Burton, OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, LB Anthony Hitchens and T Prince Tega Wanogho.

    Of Note

    • Hooker was added to the injury report Friday and was listed as questionable with groin injury. He has yet to play in consecutive games this season. The first-year starter played in Week 1 against Arizona and then missed the next four games with a foot injury. He returned from injured reserve last week and made a career-high nine tackles Monday against Buffalo.

    • Kendall Lamm will play in place of Lewan, who is out with a concussion, and will be the fifth different starter at left tackle for the Titans in the last 19 games. Lewan started the first five of 2020 before he sustained a season-ending knee injury. Ty Sambrailo replaced him and started five games. David Quessenberry finished the season after Sambrailo was hurt. Sambrailo also started in Week 2 of this season when Lewan was out with a knee injury.

    • Rogers is the only one of Tennessee’s wide receivers who was active for the first six games. He caught at least one pass in all six and currently is fifth on the team with 14 receptions for 186 yards and one touchdown.

    Tennessee Titans defensive back Amani Hooker (37) talks with a teammate on the sideline during an NFL Preseason game against the Chicago Bears at Nissan Stadium Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.
    Game Day

    Titans-Chiefs Inactives

    just now
    Tennessee Titans running back Darrynton Evans (32) Russell the ball during the first quarter of a preseason game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Friday, Aug. 13, 2021 in Atlanta, Ga.
    GM Report

    Two Removed From Injured Reserve

    19 hours ago
    Tennessee Titans wide receiver Mason Kinsey (12) before the game against the Chicago Bears at Nissan Stadium.
    GM Report

    Kinsey Set to Make NFL Debut

    19 hours ago
    Tennessee Titans wide receiver Marcus Johnson (88) warms up before the game against the Chicago Bears at Nissan Stadium.
    News

    Johnson Willing -- and Able -- to Answer the Call on Kickoff Returns

    20 hours ago
    Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) runs off the field after the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
    News

    Brown Believes Bland Diet Will Satisfy Hunger to Play

    Oct 22, 2021
    Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan (77) looks up at the score board during the fourth quarter during the game against the Arizona Cardinals as they lose 38 to 13 at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.
    News

    Friday Injury Report: Lewan, Two Others Ruled Out

    Oct 22, 2021
    Tennessee Titans punter Brett Kern (6) high fives fans after they beat the Colts at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.
    GM Report

    No Concern About Kern's Preparedness

    Oct 22, 2021
    Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) runs for a 76-yard touch down against the Bills at Nissan Stadium Monday, Oct. 18, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.
    News

    Henry Continues to Pump Up the Volume, Put Up Rare Numbers

    Oct 21, 2021
    Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) celebrates the win as he walks off the field against the Buffalo Bills during the second half at Nissan Stadium.
    News

    A.J. Brown Still Finding Food Poisoning Tough to Stomach

    Oct 21, 2021