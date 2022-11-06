Titans-Chiefs Inactives

Here are the inactive players for Sunday's game between the Tennessee Titans (5-2) and the Kansas City Chiefs (5-2) at Arrowhead Stadium.

Tennessee: FB Tory Carter, Amani Hooker, DL Sam Okuayinonu, G Jordan Roos, DL Kevin Strong and QB Ryan Tannehill.

Kansas City: QB Shane Buechele, TE Jody Fortson, S Nazeeh Johnson, RB Ronald Jones, DE Joshua Kaindoh and T Darian Kinnard.

Of Note

• Jeffery Simmons once again will play after having been unable to practice all week due to an ankle injury. The 2021 Pro Bowler did the same last week at Houston. Because he will play, Kevin Strong is inactive for the first time this season. Also on the defensive line, Sam Okuayinoniu is inactive for the second time in three games.

• Quarterback Ryan Tannehill, conversely, is inactive for the second straight week because of an ankle injury. Rookie Malik Willis will start in his place, and Logan Woodside, a gameday elevation from the practice squad, will be the backup.

• Safety Josh Kalu is back in the Titans' lineup after having been a healthy scratch last week after having played in the first six contests. His return to action is connected to the fact that Hooker is sidelined by a shoulder injury. Of course, Kalu's best moment in four-plus NFL seasons was his blocked field goal as time expired, which preserved Tennessee's 35-32 victory over Kansas City at Nissan Stadium on Nov. 10, 2019.

• Once again, the Titans will have just four wide receivers in uniform. This time, it will be the same four as last week – Robert Woods, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Cody Hollister and the recently signed Chris Conley.

• Nose tackle Naquan Jones is back in action after having missed last week because of an injury.

• The Chiefs had their bye last Sunday and ruled out only one player prior to this contest, tight end Jody Fortson. Everyone else is a healthy scratch.