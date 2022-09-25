Skip to main content

Titans-Raiders Inactives

Bud Dupree's absence diminishes Tennessee's pass rush while Hunter Renfrow's hurts Las Vegas' passing attack.

NASHVILLE – Here are the inactives for Sunday’s game between the Tennessee Titans (0-2) and Las Vegas Raiders (0-2) at Nissan Stadium:

• Tennessee – DB Andrew Adams, OLB Ola Adeniyi, DB Ugo Amadi, RB Julius Chestnut, OLB Bud Dupree and WR Kyle Philips.

• Las Vegas – T Jackson Barton, RB Brittain Brown, DT Neil Farrell Jr., C Andre James, S Tre’Von Moehrig, LB Denzel Perryman and WR Hunter Renfrow.

Of Note

• Dupree missed six games last season and has not played more than five straight since he joined the Titans. He was available for five consecutive contests last November and December and played the final five of last season (four in the regular season, plus the playoff game).

• With Dupree and Adeniyi unavailable, Derrek Tuszka, claimed off waivers from Pittsburgh at the end of the preseason, will make his Titans debut.

• Philips is tied with fellow rookie Treylon Burks and has been the Titans’ primary punt returner for most of the first two weeks. His absence creates holes at slot receiver and on special teams.

• Renfrow is one of three Raiders with at least 10 receptions through the first two games (no one with Tennessee has more than seven). Primarily a slot receiver, he has 10 receptions for 80 yards.

• Cornerback Terrance Mitchell, who was signed off New England’s practice squad on Wednesday, will be in uniform and available to help a pass defense that has allowed big plays in each of the first two games. Mitchell is a seven-year veteran who has played for five different teams.

• Defensive back Andrew Adams, taken from Pittsburgh’s practice squad the same day Mitchell arrived, won’t play.

Tennessee Titans defensive end Wyatt Ray (57) takes the field before the game against the Chicago Bears at Nissan Stadium.
