Titans-Chargers Inactives

Here are the inactives for Sunday’s game between the Tennessee Titans (7-6) and the Los Angeles Chargers (7-6) at SoFi Stadium.

Tennessee: CB Tre Avery, OLB Denico Autry, WR Treylon Burks, CB Kristian Fulton, S Amani Hooker, G Jordan Roos and DL Teair Tart.

Los Angeles: WR Michael Bandy, DL Chris Hinton, S Derwin James, RB Sony Michel, T Storm Norton, QB Easton Stick and S JT Woods.

Of note:

• With Autry, Fulton and Hooker sidelined by injuries, and Tart a healthy scratch, six of the Titans’ Week 1 starters on defense are unavailable for this game. Also out are inside linebackers David Long and Zach Cunningham, who are on injured reserve. Cunningham returned to practice this week, but was not removed from injured reserve.

• Hooker has been the Titans’ primary slot cornerback for the last three games and in four of his last five appearances. Rookie Roger McCreary saw a lot of action at that spot early in the season, but defensive coordinator Shane Bowen said this week the preference is to keep McCreary on the outside so as not to overburden him. Options to replace Hooker in that role, therefore, include John Reid, signed off Atlanta’s practice squad last week, Devontae Harris, promoted from the Titans’ practice squad this week, and safety Josh Kalu.

• Running back Hassan Haskins, a fourth-round pick out of Michian, is back in the lineup after he missed the last two weeks with a hip injury. He and fellow rookie Julius Chestnut, undrafted out of Sacred Heart, will be the only options behind Derrick Henry after Dontrell Hilliard was placed on injured reserve on Saturday. Haskins and Chestnut have combined for 58 yards on 15 carries and five receptions for 15 yards.

• Fulton has missed time on three separate occasions this season because of a hamstring injury. This is the first time, though, he has been out two weeks in a row. The Titans are 1-2 in the three games he has missed thus far.

• Burks and Avery each are out for the second consecutive game because of concussions sustained against the Philadelphia Eagles.