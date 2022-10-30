Derrick Henry Sets Franchise TD Record

Derrick Henry is now the Tennessee Titans’ touchdown king.

The two-time NFL rushing champion became the team’s all-time leader in touchdowns when he ran it in untouched from one yard with 6:31 to play in the second quarter of Sunday's 17-14 victory over the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

It was the 75th touchdown of his career and broke a tie with Eddie George, who scored 74 from 1996-03. Henry entered the game one shy of George’s record and tied with Earl Campbell for second all-time.

Henry needed 93 games to break the record. George played 128 for the franchise from 1996-03, and Campbell appeared in 91 contests from 1978-84.

A rundown of the Tennesee Titans/Houston Oilers career touchdowns leaders (through Sunday):

Player Years Total TDs Rush-Rec.-Ret. Derrick Henry 2016-present 75 72-3-0 Eddie George 1996-03 74 64-10-0 Earl Campbell 1978-84 73 73-0-0 Chris Johnson 2008-13 58 50-8-0 Charlie Hennigan 1960-66 51 0-51-0

The record-breaker was Henry's second rushing touchdown of the contest. It marked the second time this season and the 19th time in his career he scored multiple rushing touchdowns in a single game.

He has two or more rushing touchdowns in four straight against the Texans, which makes him the first player in NFL history to do that against a single opponent. In all, he has 11 career rushing touchdowns against Houston. Only Jacksonville, with 14, has allowed Henry to cross the goal line more often.

He matched George with a 29-yard touchdown run with 4:20 to play in the second quarter. That run, which gave Tennessee a 7-3 lead, also got him over 100 rushing yards for the fourth straight game (he had 12 carries for 105 yards at the time).

In all, he has 11 career rushing touchdowns against Houston. Only Jacksonville, with 14, has allowed Henry to cross the goal line more often.

Henry has scored at least once in five of the last six games.

A week earlier against Indianapolis, he missed an opportunity to equal another franchise record that he already shared with Campbell (1979, 1983) and DeMarco Murray (2016). Henry scored a rushing touchdown in five straight during the 2019 and 2020 seasons, both of which ended with him as the league’s leader in rushing yards, but stopped at four in a row when the offense failed to score any touchdowns against the Colts.