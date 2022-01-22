Well-Known Gambler Bets Big on Titans

The so-called Mattress Mack stands to win close to $6 million if the Mike Vrabel, Derrick Henry and the rest finish as Super Bowl champions.

A Houston businessman and well-known sports gambler known as Mattress Mack believes the Tennessee Titans are a good bet to win the Super Bowl. So good, in fact, that he has bet on them.

Mattress Mack wagered $700,000 on the Titans to win it all Saturday morning, according to Caesars Sportsbook.

The moneyline bet with Tennessee at +850 will play Mack (his real name is Jim McInvale) $5.95 million if the Titans win it all. He placed the bet using the Caesars Sportsbook app in Colorado.

That is not to say that McIlvane thinks the Titans will just breeze their way to a championship. Friday night, he bet $1.1 million on the Cincinnati Bengals to cover the 3.5-point spread for Saturday’s divisional playoff game at Nissan Stadium. That bet could be worth $1 million to him.

The bad news for Titans fans is that McIlvane is on something of a losing streak. Last Saturday, he bet $2 million on the New England Patriots to win the Super Bowl, and that money vanished when the Buffalo Bills whipped the Patriots in a wild card contest. Six days earlier, he lost $2.7 million in moneyline bets on the College Football Playoff national championship between Georgia and Alabama.

“Life happens and you move on,” McIngvale, 70, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “You know how long it took me to get over it? Two seconds each. A gambler has to be resilient, if anything. They knock you down and you’ve got to get back up.

“A setback is just a setup for a comeback.”

And he is looking to the Titans to help him do just that.