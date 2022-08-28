Willis Has His Best Outing Yet

NASHVILLE – With 35 seconds left in the first half of Saturday’s preseason game, Malik Willis faded back in the pocket and – almost immediately – saw Arizona linebacker Myjai Sanders charging at him.

Instead of scrambling, however, the Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback held his ground.

Willis dropped to near-sidearm and fired a dart across the middle to rookie wide receiver Treylon Burks. He then absorbed the hit from Sanders and watched Burks carry the ball into the end zone for a 14-yard touchdown pass.

“I just tried to realize where the pressure was coming from,” Willis said. “They brought the nickel from that side, so I just put my eyes over there first and (Burks) popped open before I got hit. So I just trusted in him and he took it to the house.”

The play was another illustration of the progress Willis has made during his first training camp and preseason, and it was part of a showcase first half for the third-round draft pick out of Liberty University.

Willis flashed his multi-dimensional skills in the Titans’ 26-23 win over Arizona at Nissan Stadium, making his strongest statement yet that he may be ready for the back-up role to Ryan Tannehill. In the first two quarters, Willis accounted for 167 of the team’s 187 yards of offense – completing 12-of-16 passes for 88 yards and a touchdown, while running for 79 yards on four carries.

“There were some things we talked (previously) about improving,” coach Mike Vrabel said. “I think the communication with him and (offensive coordinator Todd Downing) during the game, his ability to get us to the line of scrimmage efficiently, his ability to keep his eyes downfield numerous times, sliding up in the pocket …

“Then the touchdown pass, to be able to get something he had a similar look on last week, trying to get a catch-and-run to Treylon. It’s funny how those things sometimes kind of re-surface. (He’s) always learning, love his attitude, like all these other guys.”

Willis and the Titans’ offense started sluggish. Willis was sacked on each of the team’s first two possessions (four times overall) and the team picked up just two first downs in the first quarter.

He sparked the offense with his wheels early in the second quarter, on a 50-yard scramble to the Arizona 3-yard line early in the second quarter. Julius Chestnut scored two plays later.

But it was also the most impressive passing performance of the preseason for Willis, despite some second-half struggles that included a third-quarter pick – on a throw that was tipped by Cardinals linebacker Ben Niemann and intercepted by James Wiggins.

After completing just 46.4 percent of his passes in the Titans’ first two preseason games, Willis finished 15-for-23 for 131 yards (65.2 percent), throwing one touchdown and one interception, while posting a quarterback rating of 76.5.

“He’s definitely improved tremendously, just in his decision-making and his quickness,” rookie tight end Chig Okonkwo, who finished with three catches for 22 yards, said. “That’s one thing I’ve seen most from the start of camp to right now. He makes a decision, now, and he’s so much quicker and so much more confident in his throw. As soon as he sees a receiver open, he puts it on them now.”

In addition to the touchdown pass to Burks, Willis connected with Burks on a 13-yard pass, hit Racey McMath for a 27-yard gain, and completed 11-yard throws to Dez Fitzpatrick and Cody Hollister.

The completion to McMath was another example of Willis’ progress.

On a second-and-17 situation, he stepped up in the pocket to avoid pressure and rolled right. But instead of heading past the line of scrimmage immediately, Willis kept his eyes downfield, finding the open McMath for a first down – on a drive that eventually led to a field goal.

“At the end of the day, for as long as possible, I want to remain a passer,” Willis said. “That’s what was so frustrating about the first two games. I think I wasn’t remaining a passer as long as I wanted to, which wasn’t allowing people to get open downfield.”

Added Vrabel: “We talked about not going out of the back of the pocket, and I don’t think he did tonight once.”

It was the front of the pocket that provided Willis with the escape route on his 50-yard run, as he bolted upfield on first-and-10, flying through the middle of several Cardinals defenders before getting tackled just three yards short of the goal line.

Vrabel has seen his share of mobile quarterbacks play against the Titans over the years.

He knows the stress players like Willis can inflict on a defense.

“It’s hard to defend a guy that can beat you a lot of different ways,” Vrabel said. “He can beat you throwing in the pocket, he can beat you outside the pocket throwing, and can extend plays, and then he can also beat you by turning up and running. There’s a lot of guys that we’re going to defend like that, and it’s difficult.”