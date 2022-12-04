Five Takeaways From Loss to Eagles

The Tennessee Titans will come stumbling back to Nashville following their 35-10 thumping at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

A game between two division-leading teams rarely looked competitive, as a Titans team that hadn’t surrendered over 20 points in eight straight weeks gave up three touchdowns in the first half alone.

One of many sets of numbers that revealed the disparity: Both teams had 11 drives, but the Eagles produced 453 yards, 26 first downs and 35 points, compared to 209 yards, 11 first downs and one touchdown for Tennessee.

When the Titans face the Jacksonville Jaguars at Nissan Stadium next Sunday, they’ll be seeking to avoid their first three-game losing streak since Oct. of 2018 – in Mike Vrabel’s first year as head coach.

"You face adversity and you find a way to stick together and push through and find a way to win," quarterback Ryan Tannehill said. "When you have seen it before, you believe you can do it again.

"... I know we have a division game at home this week. It is going to be a big one and we need to go and find a way to win.”

Here are five Titans takeaways from Sunday's loss to the Eagles: