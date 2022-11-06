Willis to Play in Place of Tannehill Again

Malik Willis will make his second straight start Sunday when the Tennessee Titans face the Kansas City Chiefs in a prime-time matchup of 5-2 teams.

Ryan Tannehill was listed among the Titans’ inactives, which were revealed 90 minutes before kickoff. Coach Mike Vrabel said Friday that franchise officials would take all the time available to them before they made a decision on Tannehill, who has an ankle injury sustained two weeks earlier against Indianapolis.

According to reports from Kansas City, Tannehill threw briefly during warmups before he walked off the field with coach Mike Vrabel.

As a result, Willis becomes one of 10 quarterbacks in franchise history – the fourth of the Titans era (1999-present) to start multiple games as a rookie.

Only three won their first two starts. Steve McNair, who replaced Chris Chandler for the final two games of 1995. Brent Pease led the replacement Oilers for the three weeks of the 1987 season that players were on strike and won the first two. Jacky Lee won the first two of three starts in place of George Blanda late in 1960, the first season in franchise history.

Willis, a third-round pick in this year’s draft out of Liberty, got a win in his debut a week ago in the Titans’ 17-10 victory over the Houston Texans. He threw just 10 passes in that game as coaches leaned heavily on Derrick Henry and the run game.

Vince Young, taken third overall in 2006, holds the franchise record for starts by a rookie quarterback with 13. He went 8-5 after he replaced Kerry Collins three games into that season.

The last rookie quarterback to start multiple games for the Titans was Marcus Mariota, who was had the job for 12 games after he was selected second overall in 2015. Tennessee finished tied for the NFL’s worst record that season at 3-13, but Mariota was the starter for all three victories.

The only other rookie of the Titans era to start at quarterback was Zach Mettenberger, a sixth-round selection in 2014. He was one of three starters that season but the only one who failed to win a game. He was 0-6 for a team that went 2-14, tied for the NFL’s worst record.

Tannehill, acquired in a 2019 trade with Miami, had started a franchise-record 49 straight games at quarterback before the injury derailed him. He has not been a full practice participant since he hurt the ankle.

There is no word from the team about when he might be healthy enough to play again. Thus, Willis’ second start might not be his last this season.

Logan Woodside, a gameday elevation from the practice squad, will be Willis’ backup for the second consecutive game.