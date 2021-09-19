September 19, 2021
Titans-Seahawks Inactives

Some of the top picks from the Titans' 2021 draft class won't be in uniform for Week 2.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Here are the inactives for Sunday’s game between the Tennessee Titans (0-1) and the Seattle Seahawks (1-0) at Lumen Field:

Tennessee – WR Cam Batson, ILB Jayon Brown, CB Caleb Farley, TE Anthony Firkser, LT Taylor Lewan and OLB Derick Roberson.

Seattle – WR D'Wayne Eskridge, QB Jake Luton, RB Rashaad Penny, CB John Reid, T Stone Forsythe and DT Bryan Mone.

Of note:

• Farley is out because of a shoulder injury and is the only member of the Titans' 2021 draft class on the active roster who won't be in uniform for this contest. Tackle Dillon Radunz (second round) and outside linebacker Rashad Weaver, inactive last week, will make their NFL debuts Sunday. 

• David Long, who was inactive last week with a hamstring injury, will start in place of Jayon Brown. Long started the final five games of 2020 (plus the playoff loss to Baltimore) when Brown was sidelined with an injury and averaged seven and a half tackles in those contests.

• Tight end Tommy Hudson was the only member of the practice squad elevated to the gameday active roster this week. He will fill Firkser's roster spot but not his role. Hudson (6-3, 255) is more of a blocking tight end while Firsker (6-2, 246) is more of a receiving threat. Hudson automatically will revert to the practice squad on Monday. 

• Batson is the only Tennessee player to be inactive for each of the first two games this season.

• Mone set a career-high with five tackles last week and is considered a key part of Seattle's run defense, which faces a stiff test from Derrick Henry.

