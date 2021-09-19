September 19, 2021
Titans-Seahawks: Live Updates, Analysis

Mike Vrabel, Ryan Tannehill, Derrick Henry, et. al. need a win to avoid the franchise's first 0-2 start since 2012.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Before they won their first five games in 2020, the Tennessee Titans had a run of seven straight seasons in which they started 1-1.

Three times during that stretch, they bounced back from a loss in their opener to win in Week 2. That included 2018, their first season under coach Mike Vrabel.

Their goal is to do it again this season. Tennessee (0-1) is at Seattle (1-0) following a disastrous performance in Week 1, a 38-13 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

It won’t be easy. The Titans are without starting linebacker Jayon Brown and tight end Anthony Firkser, who are among the day’s inactives because of injuries. Left tackle Taylor Lewan was a late addition to that list after he was hurt early in pre-game warmups.

The last time Tennessee started 0-2 was 2012. That year, under coach Mike Munchak, started with four losses in the first five games and ended with a 6-10 record.

On to kickoff.

FIRST QUARTER

Tennessee won the coin toss and deferred its option until the second half. Seattle gets the ball to start.

Randy Bullock, the Titans’ second kicker in as many weeks, sends the kickoff through the end zone for a touchback.

 (13:49) Tennessee’s defense starts with a three-and-out (a good sign) when Russell Wilson is limited to a seven-yard scramble on third-and-8. A 66-yard punt results in a touchback. Titans’ ball at their own 20.

