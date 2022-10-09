Skip to main content
Pass Defense Holds Up When It Matters Most

Geoff Burke/USA Today Sports

Pass Defense Holds Up When It Matters Most

The rest of Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders was a different story, similar to the ones against other recent opponents.

The Tennessee Titans’ pass defense has been good at times this season. Most importantly, when time is running out.

Linebacker David Long’s interception at the goal line with six seconds to play, for example, sealed the Titans’ 21-17 victory over the Washington Commanders on Sunday. It also put a Band-Aid on performance in which that defense allowed Washington quarterback Carson Wentz to throw for 359 yards (tied for the fourth-highest total of his career) and two touchdowns.

It is now five games into the 2022 season, and Tennessee has set a franchise record by allowing 300-plus passing yards in four consecutive contests.

“We need more ball production, more ball disruption,” coach Mike Vrabel said following the contest. “That’s something that we’re going to have to have on defense. And this is a good place to start – with the game on the line.”

A game-by-game look at the net passing yards allowed by the Tennessee Titans over the last four weeks:

OpponentPass YardsPass TDsYards Per Pass

Buffalo

313

4

7.6

Las Vegas

300

2

6.5

Indianapolis

327

2

8.2

Washington

342

2

8.3

The Titans have won three of those four, and this was not the first time that the pass defense came through with the game on the line.

Two weeks earlier against the Las Vegas Raiders, linebacker Dylan Cole and safety Kevin Byard combined to break up a game-tying two-point conversion attempt with 1:14 to go in a 24-22 victory. The defense responded to that with a worse statistical performance the next week at Indianapolis.

The passing yards allowed also are not necessarily a product of teams throwing the ball to try to dig out of a big deficit. The Colts got behind by 21 late in the second quarter but threw 17 passes and had 11 runs after halftime. Las Vegas stuck to the run until the fourth quarter, when Derek Carr went to the air 22 times and piled up 178 of his 303 passing yards in that one. Both ultimately were one-score games at the finish.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

A collection of footballs at Tennessee Titans training camp.

Titans-Commanders Inactives

Tennessee Titans running back Hassan Haskins (25) returns a kickoff during the second quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Haskins Believes the Big One is Coming

Tennessee Titans linebacker Monty Rice (56) leads the field after an injury during the second quarter at Gillette Stadium Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Foxborough, Mass.

Rice Quickly Added to Active Roster

None of those contests been high-scoring, back-and-forth affairs either. The Titans have not scored more than 24 points yet. The last time that was the case this deep into a schedule was 2006, when – under Jeff Fisher – they started 0-5.

The season’s lone rout was a 41-7 loss at Buffalo in Week 2. Bills quarterback Josh Allen had 208 passing yards by halftime of that one.

“We never panicked,” Long said after his game-saving interception. “They made some plays. … It was a tough one, but we pulled it through.”

Tennessee (3-2) never led Washington (1-4) by more than seven points. The Commanders, though, got their passing yards in chunks – as have the others. Their 10 longest gains of the day all came on passes, including four of 30 yards or more. Wide receiver Dyami Brown’s only two catches went for touchdowns of 75 and 30 yards, respectively.

Each of the last four opponents has had multiple completions of 25 yards or more. Washington’s five were one more than Indianapolis had in Week 4.

“Tackle and stay on top,” Vrabel said. “That was what the message was all week, to not give up (explosive) plays and to tackle. Missed tackles led to points. And the (explosive) plays led to points.”

At the conclusion of the contest, the Titans ranked 30th in the NFL in passing yards allowed and yards per pass attempt. Opponents have completed nearly 68 percent of their passes, which is on pace for the worst of the Titans era, and 12 of the 14 touchdowns opponents have scored thus far have been on pass plays.

But Tennessee also sat alone atop the AFC South, the only team in the division with a winning record.

“I think that kind of defines our defense,” said lineman Jeffery Simmons, who did his part up front with a sack and a half, three quarterback hits and a pass deflection. “… We don’t want it [to be close] like that, but at the end of the day with the game on the line, I want it to be in our hands [on defense].

“That’s a hell of a play by (Long), picking that ball.”

One that capped off another hellish performance.

In This Article (1)

Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans

A collection of footballs at Tennessee Titans training camp.
Game Day

Titans-Commanders Inactives

By David Boclair
Tennessee Titans running back Hassan Haskins (25) returns a kickoff during the second quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
News

Haskins Believes the Big One is Coming

By David Boclair
Tennessee Titans linebacker Monty Rice (56) leads the field after an injury during the second quarter at Gillette Stadium Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Foxborough, Mass.
GM Report

Rice Quickly Added to Active Roster

By David Boclair
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick (10) warms up before the start of their preseason game against the Buccaneers at Nissan Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.
GM Report

Titans Give Fitzpatrick Another Try

By David Boclair
Oakland Raiders defensive end Mario Edwards (97) before a game against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field.
News

A 'Chip on His Shoulder' Doesn't Slow D-Lineman

By David Boclair
Tennessee Titans linebacker Bud Dupree (48) warms up during practice at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.
News

Friday Injury Report: Defense Will be Without Three Starters

By David Boclair
Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Sam Okuayinonu (68) runs through pass rush drills during a training camp practice at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park.
News

Rookie D-Lineman's Time has Come

By John Glennon
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) bobbles a snap during the third quarter at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.
News

Henry Still Getting a Handle on Expanded Role as Receiver

By David Boclair