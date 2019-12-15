Titans vs. Texans: Live Updates and Analysis

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans and Houston Texans square off with first place in the AFC South at stake. The Titans have won six of their last seven. The Texans are coming off a loss to Denver but have not dropped two straight all season.

Records: Tennessee 8-5, Houston 8-5.

Series: Titans lead 18-16. The teams have split each of the last three seasons.

Inactives: Tennessee – WR Adam Humphries, CB Adoreé Jackson, LB Daren Bates, OLB Sharif Finch, OL Kevin Pamphile, DE Matt Dickerson and DT Isaiah Mack. Houston – WR Steven Mitchell Jr., WR Keke Coutee, S Mike Adams, CB Cornell Armstrong, RB Taiwan Jones, DE Joel Heath and NT Eddie Vanderdoes.

They said it: Tennessee defensive coordinator Dean Pees talks about the issues presented by Houston’s offense and, in particular, quarterback Deshaun Watson in the above video.

Weather: 45 degrees and overcast, wind is 4 mph from the southeast.

FIRST QUARTER

Texans will get the ball to start.

(9:28) Houston drives 54 yards in nine plays to the 10. Then, Kenny Vaccaro ends the threat with an interception on a pass intended for running back Carlos Hyde in the end zone. Vaccaro made a diving catch and landed out of bounds at the 1, which is where the Titans will start their opening possession. Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson was 4-4 for 35 yards before the pick.

(8:44) On second-and-7 from the 3, Ryan Tannehill hits A.J. Brown deep down the right sideline and it’s a 60-yard gain. Titans are in business.

(6:59) The drive stalls at the Houston 27 and Ryan Succop comes on to attempt a 45-yard field goal. It’s blocked. Former Titans defensive lineman Angelo Blackson made the play. Succop is now 1-for-6 on field goal attempts this season.

The score remains 0-0.

(5:04) Tennessee forces a punt. Kalif Raymond calls for a fair catch at the 16. Titans ball.

(4:06) Titans go three-and-out. Punt. Tannehill has thrown four straight incompletions since the big one to Brown (actually, Brown dropped one).

(3:58) After a false start penalty makes it first-and-15, Kamalei Correa sacks Deshaun Watson. Make it second-and-23.

(1:45) Texans fail to even make it back to the original line of scrimmage. They punt, and the Titans finally have reasonable field position – their own 24.

(0:00) End of the first quarter. Tennessee 0, Houston 0. Titans have 101 total yards to the Texans’ 72. Both offenses are 1-3 on third down. Tennessee has the only takeaway. Houston has the blocked field goal. Thus far, it’s been as competitive as you would expect for a first-place battle, if not necessarily thrilling.

SECOND QUARTER

(13:35) Derrick Henry with 27 yards on his first eight carries (a long of six), goes 23 yards to the Houston 20. He missed practice all week with a hamstring injury and doesn’t look like he’s at full speed, but he is certainly functional.

(10:46) A slot slant to Anthony Firkser on first-and-goal from the 5 ends up in the hands of Houston's Whitney Mercilus, who returns it 86 yards before Jonnu Smith forces him out of bounds. Houston ball at the Tennessee 12.

Brutal turn of events for the Titans.

(9:59) Houston 7, Tennessee 0. Two plays after the turnover Deshaun Watson finds Kenny Stills for a 12-yard touchdown pass. Scoring drive: 2 plays, 12 yards, 47 seconds.

For the 11th time this season, the Titans' opponent has scored first.

(3:14) Houston 14, Tennessee 0. A face mask penalty on Tremaine Brock when he had stopped Will Fuller on third down extended the drive, and Houston took advantage. Kenny Stills with another touchdown catch, this one from 16 yards, extends Houston’s lead. Scoring drive: 9 plays, 72 yards, 4:35.

Stills had four catches for 106 yards and two touchdowns for Miami against the Titans in Week 1 last season.

(1:59) Two-minute warning. Ryan Tannehill is just 5-11 for 105 yards. The Titans have 174 yards of total offense, nearly half of which have come from two plays – A.J Brown’s 60-yard reception and Derrick Henry’s 23-yard run.