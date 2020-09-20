SI.com
AllTitans
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayCenter Stage+
Search

Titans-Jaguars: Live Updates and Analysis

David Boclair

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans (1-0) and Jacksonville Jaguars (1-0) battle for the early lead in the AFC South when they meet Sunday at Nissan Stadium.

The seats will be empty, except for some cutouts in each end zone, but AllTitans at SI.com will provide full coverage throughout the day. Follow along with all the developments throughout the contest and share your thoughts and observations in the conversation below.

Series history: The Jaguars are Tennessee’s longest-standing division rival. The teams have played twice annually since Jacksonville joined the NFL in 1995 and have met 51 times overall, including the postseason. The Titans are 30-20 against the Jaguars in the regular season, 1-0 in the playoffs, and have won the last six matchups at Nissan Stadium.

Words of Wisdom: “At first we got into pregame it was a little different, but I think whenever we got close to the game that everybody was just locked in and focused on what we had to do, and I think that’s how you’ve got to approach it. Just focus on your job and going out there and playing good football. We’re trying to win the football game, fans, no fans, we’ve all got a job to do. It's how we all approached it. I know that’s how I approached it.” – running back Derrick Henry, on playing a second straight game without fans.

Inactives: Tennessee –OLB Vic Beasley, WR A.J. Brown, OL Jamil Douglas, RB Darrynton Evans, DL Isaiah Mack, OLB Derick Roberson and TE Geoff Swaim. Jacksonville – QB Jake Luton, WR Dede Westbrook, CB Josiah Scott, CB Luq Barcoo, DT Doug Costin and TE Tyler Davis.

THANKS FOR READING ALL TITANS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Three Keys to Victory Over the Jaguars

An effective pass rush and a dynamic running will be critical factors for Tennessee in Week 2.

David Boclair

Know the Foe: Five Questions About the Jaguars

As division rivals, the Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars know each other well.

David Boclair

Simmons Wears Success Well

Emerging playmaker on the Titans' defense says he will be featured on a T-shirt.

Mike Hogan

McNichols Gets Another Shot to be in the Lineup

Running back is one of this week's two practice-squad additions to the active roster, just as he was at Denver.

David Boclair

Quotes of Note: What Jaguars Players, Coaches Say About the Titans

Tennessee's variety of blitzes, running back Derrick Henry among the challenges Jacksonville expects.

David Boclair

Inside the AFC South: Notable Newcomers

Two rookies, one on offense and one on defense, a free agent and a trade acquisition made strong first impressions for the Titans, Texans, Colts and Jaguars.

David Boclair

Famous Faces to Be In The Seats Sunday

Notable members of Nashville's country music community among those who purchased cutouts for the 2020 home-opener against Jacksonville.

David Boclair

Johnathan Joseph gave the Titans an edge in their pursuit of free agent Jadeveon Clowney.

The former Houston Texans teammates had several meaningful conversations in recent weeks.

Mike Hogan

Titans-Broncos One of Cable's Most-Watched Games of 2020

There were essentially no fans in the stands, but nearly eight million people tuned in by other means.

Mike Hogan

Friday Injury Report: Two Titans Out, Four Questionable

Outside linebackers Vic Beasley and Derick Roberson are questionable after having missed Monday's opener at Denver.

Mike Hogan