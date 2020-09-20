Titans-Jaguars: Live Updates and Analysis

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans (1-0) and Jacksonville Jaguars (1-0) battle for the early lead in the AFC South when they meet Sunday at Nissan Stadium.

The seats will be empty, except for some cutouts in each end zone, but AllTitans at SI.com will provide full coverage throughout the day. Follow along with all the developments throughout the contest and share your thoughts and observations in the conversation below.

Series history: The Jaguars are Tennessee’s longest-standing division rival. The teams have played twice annually since Jacksonville joined the NFL in 1995 and have met 51 times overall, including the postseason. The Titans are 30-20 against the Jaguars in the regular season, 1-0 in the playoffs, and have won the last six matchups at Nissan Stadium.

Words of Wisdom: “At first we got into pregame it was a little different, but I think whenever we got close to the game that everybody was just locked in and focused on what we had to do, and I think that’s how you’ve got to approach it. Just focus on your job and going out there and playing good football. We’re trying to win the football game, fans, no fans, we’ve all got a job to do. It's how we all approached it. I know that’s how I approached it.” – running back Derrick Henry, on playing a second straight game without fans.

Inactives: Tennessee –OLB Vic Beasley, WR A.J. Brown, OL Jamil Douglas, RB Darrynton Evans, DL Isaiah Mack, OLB Derick Roberson and TE Geoff Swaim. Jacksonville – QB Jake Luton, WR Dede Westbrook, CB Josiah Scott, CB Luq Barcoo, DT Doug Costin and TE Tyler Davis.