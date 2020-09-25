SI.com
AllTitans
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayCenter Stage+
Search

Friday Injury Report: Three Ruled Out for Minnesota

David Boclair

NASHVILLE – There is a lot that goes into the decision about whether or not a player is healthy enough to be on the field in a game.

For the Tennessee Titans, that process concludes with three questions.

“Can you make it worse? Can you protect yourself out there in a pro football game? Can you do your job up to the standard in which it's expected to be done?” coach Mike Vrabel said Friday.

For three players this week, the answer to at least one of those questions was, ‘Yes.’

Wide receiver A.J. Brown, rookie cornerback Chris Jackson and outside linebacker Derick Roberson have been ruled out for Sunday’s game at Minnesota.

Brown will be sidelined for a second straight week with a knee injury. Jackson, a seventh-round pick who has been a revelation through the first two weeks of the season, will be out for the first time. Roberson has yet to play this season.

They were the only Titans who were not full participants in Friday’s workout, according to the NFL’s official injury report. Those who took part in all the day’s activities include free agent outside linebacker Vic Beasley and rookie running back Darrynton Evans, who look ready to make their respective Titans debuts.

“A lot of that would, that last part, would have to do both physically and mentally,” Vrabel said. “But I think everybody's confident that with the reps that we get in the walkthroughs and things like that, that could replace some of the practice time hopefully that was missed. But those are the three things that we talked about and we go through when talking with injuries.”

The complete Titans-Vikings injury report for Friday:

TENNESSEE: Did not practice – A.J. Brown, WR (knee). Limited participation – Chris Jackson, CB (hamstring) and Derick Roberson, OLB (illness). Full participation – Vic Beasley, OLB (knee), Malcolm Butler, CB (quad), Jamil Douglas, OL (hand), Darrynton Evans, RB (hamstring), Johnathan Joseph, CB (calf/Illness), Dennis Kelly, T (illness) and Jonnu Smith, TE (ankle).

Sunday Status: Out – Brown, Jackson and Roberson.

MINNESOTA: Did not practice – Cameron Dantzler, CB (rib) and Mike Hughes, CB (neck). Limited participation – Kris Boyd, CB (hamstring) and Riley Reiff T (ankle). Full participation – Mike Boone, RB (concussion).

Sunday status: Out – Dantzler and Hughes. Questionable – Boone and Boyd.

THANKS FOR READING ALL TITANS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Beasley Plans to Prove 'What I Can Do' With Play

The free-agent linebacker says unexcused absence, injury delay are behind him as he looks forward to his Tennessee Titans' debut.

David Boclair

Gostkowski's Bounce Back 'Good to See'

Titans kicker followed up a good week of practice with a pair of significant field goals against Jacksonville.

Mike Hogan

Thursday Injury Report: Vrabel Won't Speculate

It looks like linebacker Vic Beasley and running back Darrynton Evans will be available, but their potential roles are not clear.

David Boclair

Run Game Not Crossing the Line

Tennessee is one of two NFL teams that have not scored a rushing touchdown in the first two weeks of the season.

David Boclair

Taylor Lewan On His Best Behavior

For the first time in his NFL career, the Pro Bowl tackle has not been penalized in his first two games.

Mike Hogan

Wednesday Injury Report: Brown Still Sidelined

Second-year wide receiver one of six Tennessee Titans who did not participate in the day's workout.

David Boclair

Power Rankings: Little Movement This Week

At 2-0, the Tennessee Titans remain a borderline top 10 team in the minds of most.

Mike Hogan

McNichols Finally Back on Active Roster for Real

Running back added two the game-day roster each of the last two weeks, now signed to the active roster from the practice squad.

David Boclair

Players on Both Sides of the Ball Adjust to Clowney's Presence

High-profile free agent took wide receiver Cameron Batson's spot, linebacker Kamalei Correa's snaps.

David Boclair

Tight Ends' Touchdowns Worth More Than Points

That unit has scored four of the Titans' six through the first two games, and position coach Todd Downing and his family have contributed to an African American mentoring organization.

Mike Hogan