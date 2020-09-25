Friday Injury Report: Three Ruled Out for Minnesota

NASHVILLE – There is a lot that goes into the decision about whether or not a player is healthy enough to be on the field in a game.

For the Tennessee Titans, that process concludes with three questions.

“Can you make it worse? Can you protect yourself out there in a pro football game? Can you do your job up to the standard in which it's expected to be done?” coach Mike Vrabel said Friday.

For three players this week, the answer to at least one of those questions was, ‘Yes.’

Wide receiver A.J. Brown, rookie cornerback Chris Jackson and outside linebacker Derick Roberson have been ruled out for Sunday’s game at Minnesota.

Brown will be sidelined for a second straight week with a knee injury. Jackson, a seventh-round pick who has been a revelation through the first two weeks of the season, will be out for the first time. Roberson has yet to play this season.

They were the only Titans who were not full participants in Friday’s workout, according to the NFL’s official injury report. Those who took part in all the day’s activities include free agent outside linebacker Vic Beasley and rookie running back Darrynton Evans, who look ready to make their respective Titans debuts.

“A lot of that would, that last part, would have to do both physically and mentally,” Vrabel said. “But I think everybody's confident that with the reps that we get in the walkthroughs and things like that, that could replace some of the practice time hopefully that was missed. But those are the three things that we talked about and we go through when talking with injuries.”

The complete Titans-Vikings injury report for Friday:

TENNESSEE: Did not practice – A.J. Brown, WR (knee). Limited participation – Chris Jackson, CB (hamstring) and Derick Roberson, OLB (illness). Full participation – Vic Beasley, OLB (knee), Malcolm Butler, CB (quad), Jamil Douglas, OL (hand), Darrynton Evans, RB (hamstring), Johnathan Joseph, CB (calf/Illness), Dennis Kelly, T (illness) and Jonnu Smith, TE (ankle).

Sunday Status: Out – Brown, Jackson and Roberson.

MINNESOTA: Did not practice – Cameron Dantzler, CB (rib) and Mike Hughes, CB (neck). Limited participation – Kris Boyd, CB (hamstring) and Riley Reiff T (ankle). Full participation – Mike Boone, RB (concussion).

Sunday status: Out – Dantzler and Hughes. Questionable – Boone and Boyd.