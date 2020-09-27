SI.com
AllTitans
Titans at Vikings: Live Updates and Analysis

David Boclair

The Tennessee Titans make their first appearance at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday when they face the Minnesota Vikings.

The venue opened in 2016 and the Vikings have won 23 of 33 regular-season games (70 percent) they have played there but dropped their 2020 home-opener to Green Bay in Week 1.

The Titans can only hope it is a better place for them than Minnesota’s previous home, the Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome. Tennessee was 1-6 in that building with its lone victory back in 1992, when the franchise was still the Houston Oilers.

Series History

The teams have met 13 times and Minnesota leads the series 9-4. The Vikings have won five of six since the Titans have been in Tennessee and four of those five wins were by 10 points or more. The Titans did win 30-17 in 2008, which was the last time they started 2-0. That meeting took place almost 12 years to the day (Sept. 28, 2008).

Inactives

Tennessee: WR A.J. Brown, CB Chris Jackson, OLB Derick Roberson, OL Aaron Brewer, TE Geoff Swaim and DE Matt Dickerson.

Minnesota: WR Tajaé Sharpe, WR K.J. Osborn, CB Mike Hughes, CB Cameron Dantzler, DE Eddie Yarbrough, T Olisaemeka Udoh and DT James Lynch.

Words of Wisdom

“We’re 2-0 and you would think, in this locker room, that we’re 0-2 the way we’re focused, which I think is different than I’ve seen it in past years. There’s been a certain level of like, ‘Hey, we did it,’ feeling throughout the locker room, and I think guys are definitely like, ‘We know how much better we can be.’” – Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan.

Game Day

