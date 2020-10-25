Titans-Steelers: Live Updates, Analysis

NASHVILLE – Attendance at Nissan Stadium is capped at a little more than 10,000 (15 percent of the 69,143 capacity) but much of the football world will be watching when the Tennessee Titans (5-0) take on the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-0) in a matchup of the AFC’s last two unbeaten teams.

Both offenses are among the NFL’s top four in scoring – Tennessee is second at 32.8 points per game and Pittsburgh is fourth at 31.2 – but the Steelers’ defense has been one of the NFL’s best to this point in the season. The Titans, though, have found ways to win close games, which has created a sense of invincibility.

SERIES HISTORY

Pittsburgh leads the overall series 43-31 in the regular season and 3-1 in the playoffs. During the Titans era (1999-present), Tennessee has a 9-8 edge in the regular season and 1-0 in the postseason. The Steelers have won the last two, including 27-24 in their last visit to Nissan Stadium (Nov. 17, 2014).

INACTIVES

Tennessee: DB Joshua Kalu, OLB Derick Roberson, ILB David Long, C Daniel Munyer, T Isaiah Wilson and DE Matt Dickerson.

Pittsburgh: QB Josh Dobbs, CB Mike Hilton, FB Derek Watt, DT Carlos Davis, T Derwin Gray, TE Zach Gentry and DE Isaiah Buggs.

WORDS OF WISDOM

“They’ve just always been physical. Always have a physical defense. I feel like they always have a good defense, always have a stout front, physical linebackers, guys that are physical in the backend as well, fast, just all-around good defense. They’ve been playing incredible football on that side of the ball, so it’ll be a big challenge for us come Sunday.” – Titans running back Derrick Henry, on the Steelers.

NEED TO KN0W

This is the sixth time during the Super Bowl era that two undefeated teams with at least five wins apiece have met in the regular season (the last was in 2015). In each case, the winner played in the Super Bowl that season and two of them won the Super Bowl.

On to the game … .

FIRST QUARTER

Pittsburgh won the coin toss and elected to receive the kickoff. Steelers will start with the ball.

(15:00) Following a touchback, Jadeveon Clowney with a deflected pass on the first play of the game. That is his fourth of the season, which ties him with Kenny Vaccaro for second on the team.

(12:22) Pittsburgh uses its first timeout. The Steelers have thrown the ball every play. Ben Roethlisberger is 4-5 for 36 yards. … The first play after the timeout is – you guessed it – a pass, a 4-yard completion to running back James Conner.

(5:42) Roethlisberger connects with Diontae Johnson for a 11-yard touchdown to cap a LONG opening drive. Vic Beasley forced a fumble at the Tennessee 20, which the Steelers recovered. Pittsburgh converted four third downs and overcame two penalties, one of which negated a 1-yard touchdown pass from Roethlisberger to Conner. Scoring drive: 16 plays, 75 yards, 9:15. PITTSBURGH 7, TENNESSEE 0

More than half the first quarter is gone, and the Titans finally will get the football.

(4:38) The Titans’ first drive started with a holding penalty against Jonnu Smith, included a near-sack of Ryan Tannehill, and ended after three plays with a net loss of six yards.

(0:00) End of the first quarter. Steelers driving again, have a first-and-10 at the Titans’ 31.

Pittsburgh has run 22 plays to Tennessee’s three, has a 130-1 advantage in total yards and 13:39-1:21 edge in time of possession.

First time since the opener at Denver that the Titans failed to score in the first quarter. In the previous four games, they outscored the opposition 41-21.

SECOND QUARTER