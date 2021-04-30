NewsGM ReportGame DayCenter Stage+SI.com
Titans Take Cornerback at No. 22

Caleb Farley has had two back surgeries, including one this year, since he played his last college football game in 2019.
It worked once.

For the second time in three years, the Tennessee Titans used their first-round pick to select a player on the mend from a serious surgery.

Thursday, the Titans used the 22nd pick in the 2021 NFL Draft to select Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley, who opted out of the 2020 season. Since he played his last game in 2019, he has had a couple of back surgeries. The latter procedure was a microdisectomy in March and was pegged for a 16-week recovery.

Most analysts see the 6-1, 207-pound former wide receiver as a top 10 overall talent.

The situation is similar to two years ago, when Tennessee selected defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons at No. 19 overall weeks after he underwent reconstructive knee surgery. General manager Jon Robinson said Simmons – widely viewed as a top five talent – was too good to pass up at that point, and in 24 games played over since the middle of 2019, he largely has validated that approach.

A host of seemingly worthwhile options at multiple positions were still available when it became the Titans’ turn to pick this time. They included wide receiver Elijah Moore of Ole Miss, cornerback Greg Newsome II of Northwestern, edge rusher Azeez Ojulari of Georgia, tackle Teven Jenkins of Oklahoma State and defensive lineman Christian Barmore of Alabama,

Robinson and his personnel staff went with Farley with the idea that he was too good to ignore at that time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Miami Hurricanes wide receiver K.J. Osborn (2) is unable to make a catch as Virginia Tech Hokies defensive back Caleb Farley (3) defends the play during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium.
