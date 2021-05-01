Tannehill Quick to Connect With Newest Receiver

Dez Fitzpatrick received a text from the Tennessee Titans quarterback shortly after he was selected in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

For quarterback Ryan Tannehill, the wait finally ended.

It took until the fourth round and a trade up to the 109th overall pick for the Tennessee Titans to select a wide receiver in the 2021 NFL Draft. They dealt the No. 126 selection along with their fifth-round choice (No. 166) and the seventh rounder they acquired from Miami (No. 232) to move up and select Dez Fitzpatrick.

Once they did, the veteran quarterback was quick to make a connection with his newest target. Tannehill texted Fitzpatrick, one of the most productive receivers in Louisville history, to welcome him to the offense after an offseason of losses for the passing game.

“He just said that he’s excited for me to come down and that he felt that it was a good pick, and that he likes my game and that I can be a weapon in the offense,” Fitzpatrick said. “That made me feel like I am dreaming right now. I feel great that he texted me.”

The Titans lost wide receiver Corey Davis and tight end, Jonnu Smith, in free agency. They released wide receiver Adam Humphries in a cost-saving move. And they chose not to make the qualifying offer to wide receiver Kalif Raymond, who eventually landed in Detroit.

Those four combined for 123 receptions and 1,847 receiving yards, which accounted for 43.7 percent of the team’s receptions and 48.3 percent of its receiving yards in 2020.

Despite that, general manager Jon Robinson and his staff elected not to take a tight end or wide receiver during the first three rounds Thursday and Friday, when they made four of the first 100 picks.

What Fitzpatrick brings to the table is a 6-foot-2 frame that carries 208 pounds and a history of big plays. Although scouting reports indicate that he does not have elite speed, he averaged 16.8 yards on 154 career receptions at Louisville and topped 18 yards per reception in each of his final two seasons, when 78.2 percent of his receptions went for first downs or touchdowns.

“Me being able to run every route in the route tree, I just keep them guessing,” Fitzpatrick said. “I like to say that I am a complete receiver, and not one-dimensional. So, it keeps them on their toes.”

In five seasons at Louisville (he redshirted as a freshman), Fitzpatrick caught 154 catches for 2,589 yards and 21 touchdowns, all of which are among the top 10 in program history. And he has a history of catching passes from NFL quarterbacks already. He played with and caught passes from now Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson in 2017.

Plus, he has athletic bloodlines. His father, Greg Fitzpatrick, played briefly in the Canadian Football League.

Many thought the Titans would select a wide receiver with one of their early picks. Fitzpatrick is eager to prove that the wait for him was worth it.

“I’m just very excited to learn more about the offense,” Fitzpatrick said. “I can’t wait until the playbook comes and I can study and dive deep down into it.

“… They told me that they had to trade up for me when they saw that I was still on the board and they feel like I fit into what they're trying to do in Nashville and this is such a great organization, such a great team and I'm at a loss for words right now.”

That’s OK because Tannehill got the conversation started.