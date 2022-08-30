Analyzing the Initial 53-Man Roster

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans’ initial 53-man roster features at least two surprises as well as a wealth of defensive linemen.

The unlikely inclusions were both undrafted free agents – running back Julius Chestnut out of Sacred Heart University and cornerback Tre Avery from Rutgers. Chestnut led the Titans in preseason rushing (26 carries, 101 yards, one touchdown) while Avery contributed eight tackles.

There are seven defensive linemen on the initial roster, but that number may change in the coming days, as Denico Autry may wind up on injured reserve (meaning he’d need to miss four games). In addition, the Titans could claim a player or more off waivers, perhaps cutting a defensive lineman to make room.

Here’s a position-by-position analysis of the initial 53:

QUARTERBACK (2)

Ryan Tannehill and Malik Willis

Outlook: At the start of offseason workouts – and probably at the start of training camp – it looked like the Titans would be a three-quarterback team, with Logan Woodside backing up Tannehill. But Willis showed enough progress and play-making ability to earn the backup spot, while Woodside’s sub-par training camp and preseason led to his release. Woodside appears to be a practice-squad lock if he clears waivers. Meanwhile, Tannehill – who has started 43 straight regular-season games for the Titans – will look to rebound from a disappointing 2021 season.

RUNNING BACK (5)

Derrick Henry, Dontrell Hilliard, Hassan Haskins, Julius Chestnut and Tory Carter

Outlook: The big surprise here is obviously Chestnut, who beat the odds. He’s a big man and moves well, but will the Titans really carry five running backs for any length of time? Henry will be the workhorse once again after missing nine regular-season games with a broken foot in 2021. He’s healthy, but will have to prove he’s up to his traditional super-human levels. Hilliard has proven a good change-of-pace back who can step in on third downs. Haskins, a fourth-round pick last April, didn’t show much while running behind reserve offensive linemen during the preseason, carrying 27 times for 69 yards. But he did show good hands (team-high eight receptions) and the ability to protect the passer.

WIDE RECEIVER (5)

Robert Woods, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Treylon Burks, Kyle Philips and Racey McMath

Outlook: There is plenty of uncertainty at this position. Woods is a proven vet but still needs to show how well he’ll bounce back from ACL surgery. Burks, the team’s first-round pick last April, has flashed skills but also been sidelined by injuries, conditioning and asthma issues. After cutting Dez Fitzpatrick, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Titans make a waiver claim on a wide receiver.

TIGHT END (3)

Austin Hooper, Geoff Swaim and Chig Okonkwo

Outlook: Hooper is an upgrade from the 2021 tight end group, and he should get plenty of targets. The question is whether his numbers will be closer to his last two seasons in Cleveland (combined 84 catches, seven touchdowns) or his two previous Pro-Bowl campaigns in Atlanta (combined 146 catches, 10 touchdowns). Okonkwo, a fourth-round draft pick last April, is the X-factor here, a potential playmaker if he can progress in the blocking and route-running departments.

OFFENSIVE LINE (9)

Taylor Lewan, Aaron Brewer, Ben Jones, Nate Davis, Nicholas Petit-Frere, Dillon Radunz, Dennis Daley, Jamarco Jones and Corey Levin

Outlook: This group will have to prove it’s as good as last year’s, which was only average. Can the benefits of Brewer’s speed and athleticism outweigh his lack of size? Is Petit-Frere ready for the starting right tackle spot as a rookie, and how much help will the Titans need to give him? Those are the two big questions for the starters. As for the reserves, it speaks volumes that the Titans felt the need to acquire the versatile Daley from Carolina on Monday. The others, including Radunz, often looked shaky during training camp and the preseason. Like the wide-receiver spot, this feels like a position group that might see more change in the days or weeks to come.

DEFENSIVE LINE (7)

Jeffery Simmons, Denico Autry, Teair Tart, Naquan Jones, DeMarcus Walker, Kevin Strong and Da’Shawn Hand

Outlook: This feels like a group that will shrink in coming days. The Titans had to keep Autry on the initial 53-man roster to be eligible for the season, but he may well now go on injured reserve after missing much of camp. And if the Titans make waiver claims at other positions, a defensive lineman may wind up getting cut. That said, this might be the most well-stocked position aside from the edge rushers. Autry and Simmons combined for 17.5 sacks last season, both wreaking havoc in offensive backfields. Tart appears to have had a very strong offseason and training camp. Jones provides another big body in the middle of the line, while Walker adds inside/outside versatility to the group.

INSIDE LINEBACKER (4)

Names: Zach Cunningham, David Long, Chance Campbell and Dylan Cole (note: (Monty Rice has to miss at least the first four games on the Reserve-PUP list. He does not count toward the 53-man roster.)

Outlook: Starters Cunningham and Long look like an ideal complementary pair, as Cunningham is especially strong against the run and Long has really improved in pass coverage. Rice would be an ideal third based on his production while healthy last year as a rookie. But it’s a little thin after that. Campbell is a rookie and Cole has only played nine games for the Titans.

OUTSIDE LINEBACKER (4)

Harold Landry, Bud Dupree, Rashad Weaver and Ola Adeniyi

Outlook: It would be hard to find a better position group on this roster than this one, especially if Dupree returns to the form he had in 2020 before he sustained a torn ACL. Keep in mind that Autry also spends plenty of time on the edge in pass-rushing situations. Weaver had a great preseason, and he should provide valuable rotational help with his size and length.

CORNERBACK (6)

Kristian Fulton, Roger McCreary, Caleb Farley, Elijah Molden, Ugo Amadi and Tre Avery

Outlook: There’s little doubt about the potential here, as the Titans have one first-round pick (Farley), two second-round picks (McCreary and Fulton) and a third-round pick (Molden) among their top four. But that quartet also boasts a combined four years of NFL experience, a total that includes Farley’s 60-snap rookie season of 2021. One question that must be answered: What’s the health status of Molden, who didn’t play any preseason games and missed several practices during training camp? That’s why the addition of Amadi, who plays primarily in the slot, should be a boost. Avery was the big surprise, making the team as an undrafted free agent out of Rutgers. Will he last?

SAFETY (5)

Kevin Byard, Amani Hooker, Josh Kalu, Lonnie Johnson, and A.J. Moore

Outlook: There are no doubts about the starters, as Byard – a two-time All-Pro – and Hooker form one of the best tandems in the game. But there’s a big drop off to the reserves here. Johnson was added late in the preseason, while Kalu and Moore have been known more for their special-teams work. Amadi has played safety at times in the past, so he could help if needed.

SPECIALIST (3)

Randy Bullock, Ryan Stonehouse, Morgan Cox