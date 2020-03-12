Cornerback/Special Teamer's Contract Terminated

Chris Milton did what the Tennessee Titans wanted him to do. For as long as he could do it.

Now he will have to find another team.

The Titans terminated the contract of the special teams stalwart Wednesday. The team has yet to formally announce the move.

Milton missed time during the regular season with an ankle injury and spent the final five weeks of the regular season on injured reserve. The fourth-year cornerback tied for sixth on the team with five special teams tackles. He did not register any statistics with the defense.

He joined the Titans on Sept. 2, 2019 (less than a week before the start of the regular season) as a waiver claim after he was released by Indianapolis with the idea that he would help bolster the special teams.

“That’s his role and he understands it,” coach Mike Vrabel said early in the season. “He’s very good at it.”

Milton made his Titans debut that week in the victory at Cleveland and ultimately played six games. He also was inactive five times before he was placed on IR. He appeared in four of the first five games and twice in that span notched two special teams tackles, including in Week 2 against his former team. His final game was the Nov. 24 victory over Jacksonville at Nissan Stadium.

An undrafted free agent in 2016 out of Georgia Tech, where he blocked seven kicks during his college career, Milton played 35 games over three seasons (2016-18) for the Colts. He registered 15 special teams tackles, including seven in 2018.

The emergence later in the season of young players such as Josh Kalu, Amani Hooker and Dane Cruikshank as special teams contributors helped offset his absence and convinced franchise officials to proceed without him in 2020.