Humphries, Two Others Released

Adam Humphries’ time with the Tennessee Titans has come to an end.

The team announced on Thursday that it has released the veteran wide receiver after two seasons. Additionally, the Titans also parted ways with defensive backs Chris Milton and Breon Borders and signed defensive lineman Julian Taylor.

The decision to waive Humphries saves Tennessee about $4.47 million in cap space, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. The 27-year-old veteran wide receiver did not enjoy as much success as he would have liked with the Titans in large part due to a pair of injuries that sidelined for games at a time.

His departure, of course, means the Titans will need to address wide receiver depth this offseason.

This past season, Humphries missed nine games after he suffered a concussion from a nasty blow in a Week 8 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. He missed four games immediately after that and returned in Week 13, only to be placed on injured reserve after that contest, remaining there for the rest of the season.

In the seven games that he did play, Humphries caught 23 passes for 228 yards and two touchdowns -- the lowest output of his career.

In 2019, his first season with Tennessee, Humphries missed the final four regular season and first two postseason games after suffering an ankle injury late in the season. In the 12 games prior to the injury, he caught 37 passes for 474 yards and a pair of touchdowns (the second-lowest output of his career).

The Titans signed Milton off waivers from the Indianapolis Colts in September 2019. He spent almost as much time on injured reserve than he did on the field, once in November 2019 and another time in December 2020. Mostly as a special teams player, Milton played in 20 games over his two seasons with the team -- 20 of them this season -- and played just four defensive snaps.

Borders, on the other hand, came on as a nice surprise in the 2020 season. He played in six games and started five of them before the team placed him on injured reserve on Dec. 12. He registered his first career interception in a Week 11 victory over the Colts and had five passes defended to go along with 27 tackles throughout those games.

The newest member of the Titans, Taylor, spent each of the last three seasons with the San Francisco 49ers. A seventh-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the 6-foot-5, 280-pounder played in 12 games with the 49ers and recorded 13 tackles and a fumble recovery. He spent the entire 2020 season on the Physically unable to perform list before the team released him in November.