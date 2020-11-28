Kern's Return a Boost to Punt Team

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans have every reason to expect their punt team will kick things up a notch Sunday.

Well, one reason. All-Pro punter Brett Kern was removed from injured reserve Saturday and returned to the active roster, which means he will reclaim his job. Kern missed the last three contests with a wrist injury.

“Everyone is comfortable with Brett,” special teams coordinator Craig Aukerman said this week. “There’s a certain level of trust with him going back there, and I think it just brings a little more energy knowing that Brett’s back. He’s always into it. He’s always into practice. Guys love him. He’s not just a punter to them.

“… Hopefully, that ends up bringing a little more juice and trust back there so those guys can go do their jobs.”

In addition to Kern, veteran cornerback Tye Smith also was taken off injured reserve after having missed three games, in his case due to a shoulder injury.

Additionally, long snapper Matt Overton was signed to the active roster off the practice squad, and linebackers Will Compton and Tuzar Skipper were designated as gameday additions to the active roster from the practice squad. Compton and Skipper will revert to the practice squad on Monday. Skipper’s was designated as a COVID-19 promotion after rookie cornerback Chris Jackson was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list.

The Titans (7-3) rank 22nd in net punting with an average of 41.1 yards per punt. In two of the three games Kern missed, the Titans fell short of that figure.

Ryan Allen was the punter against the Bears, and Trevor Daniel filled that role in the last two games, against the Indianapolis Colts and Baltimore Ravens. Allen’s net was 40.0. Daniels’ was 30.0.

The absence dropped Kern among the requisite number of punts to qualify for the league leaders, but his 41.4-yard net average would tie him for 13th. He has put 11 punts inside the 20 with two touchbacks.

“You know how we feel about (Kern),” coach Mike Vrabel said this week. “He's one of our better players. He can help us win.”

The Titans play at Indianapolis (7-3) on Sunday in a battle for first place in the AFC South.